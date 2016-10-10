Area Girls Tennis: Patriots advance to section semifinals

PEQUOT LAKES—Alyssa Golden won in three sets at No. 1 singles to help the No. 2-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots defeat the No. 3 Pierz Pioneers 5-2 in the South Subsection 7-1A team tournament Monday.

Pequot plays Virginia in the Section 7-1A team tournament semifinals at Quad Cities Tennis For All at Virginia 10 a.m. Monday.

The Patriots' No. 2 doubles team of Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett trailed 5-2 in their second set but emerged with a 7-5 victory.

Pierz's wins came from the No. 1 doubles team of Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea and the No. 3 team of Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease.

"There were a lot of close matches, and the players were well-matched at almost every position," said Patriots head coach Monica Sergent. "We were very excited to come out with a victory and move on in the tournament."

Pequot Lakes 5, Pierz 2

Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden (PL) def Becky Langer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def Abby Athman 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def Kalyn Gritzmacher 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Alexis Lueck (PL) def Abby Andrea 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea (Prz) def Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett (PL) def Tori Fleischhacker-Magen Langer 6-2, 7-5

No. 3: Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease (Prz) def Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer 6-3, 6-4

Overall: PL 15-6, Prz finishes 10-6. Next: Pequot Lakes & Pierz in South Subsection 7-1A individual tournament at Pierz 9 a.m. Thursday; Pequot Lakes in Section 7 semifinals at Virginia 10 a.m. Monday.

E-G 5, Aitkin 2

EVELETH—The No.1 doubles team of Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist won in three sets during the No. 3-seeded Aitkin Gobblers' 5-2 loss to the No. 2 Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears in the North Subsection 7-1A Team Tournament Monday.

Aitkin's No. 2 doubles team of Heather Gaulke-Angel Beaufeaux also won for the Gobblers who finished the team portion of their season 11-11.

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Aitkin 2

Singles

No. 1: Cora Delich (EG) def Lydia Browning 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Audrey Delich (EG) def Brynn Wilson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Madilyn Jankila (EG) def Nikki Courtemanche 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Anna Melicher (EG) def Amber Kuhlmann 6-2,7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist (A) def Kitana Henkola-McKenna Edstrom 3-6, 6-4, (7-5)

No. 2: Heather Gaulke-Angel Beaufeaux (A) def Megan Larson-Paige Larson 7-5, 6-1

No. 3: Ashley Kuppus-Kallie Olson (EG) def Mikaela Justen-Annie Courtemanche 7-5, 4-6, 6-6, (7-3)

Overall: A finishes 11-11. Next: Aitkin in North Subsection 7-1A individual tournament at Virginia 9 a.m. Thursday.

Pine City 7, C-I 0

PINE CITY—Top-seeded Pine City lost only 14 games on its way to a 7-0 sweep of the

No. 4 Crosby-Ironton Rangers in the South Subsection 7-1A Team Tournament Monday.

Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Singles

No. 1: Natalie Cahill (PC) def. Shelain Lewis 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Anna Miller (PC) def. Whitney Haukos 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Katie Miller (PC) def. Hillary Holmvig 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Rachel Johnson (PC) def. Loren Sablan 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Raven Rarick-Alison Brown (PC) def. Katelyn Norwood-Sage Stangel 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Caitlyn Furber-Melinda Rydberg (PC) def. Kyja Lindahl-Megan Nephew 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Emily Carpenter-Elizabeth Cahill (PC) def. Jordyan Millsop-Sommer Popkes 6-0, 6-0

Next: Crosby-Ironton in South Subsection 7-1A individual tournament at Pierz 9 a.m. Thursday.