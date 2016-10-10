Area Boys Soccer: Flyers whitewash Walker-H-A

BELLE PRAIRIE—Sam Beam scored two goals during the Little Falls Flyers' 4-0 victory over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves in their final game of the regular season Monday.

Flyers' goalkeeper Adam Beack shut out the Wolves and assisted on one of Beam's goals. Connor Skeesick recorded his first varsity goal for Little Falls.

Walker-H-A 0 0—0

Little Falls 1 3—4

First half: LF-Connor Skeesick 11:51

Second half: LF-Sam Beam 40:58; LF-Beam (Adam Beack) 46:18, LF-Lucas Schmitz-Peiffer (Abdulrahman Abdulrahman) 66:41

Shots on goal: LF 19, WHA 6

Goalkeepers: LF-Beack (6 saves); WHA-Cody Sagen (15 saves)

Conference: LF 4-4-2. Overall: LF 6-6-2. Next: Little Falls in Section 8-1A Tournament Thursday.