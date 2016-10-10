Taylor Shelito's first-half goal was all the Brainerd Warriors needed as they defeated Sartell 1-0 in a Central Lakes Conference match and the final regular-season game Monday at Adamson Field.

Brainerd's final CLC record of 7-6-0 was its first finish above .500 in CLC play since 2010. In addition, the Warriors' overall record of 8-8-0 was their first .500 regular season since 2010.

Noah Sundberg earned the shutout win with six saves for the Warriors.

Shelito scored on an assist from Aden Davis to put Brainerd on the board. The Warriors finished with 15 shots on goal.

"Our kids played with a lot of heart and gave 80 minutes of hard work," said Warriors head coach Tom Grausam. "Noah played a great game in goal and our defense was tremendous. Our attackers moved the ball, and it was a great team win overall."

Brainerd is seeded No. 5 and will play at No. 4 Buffalo in the Section 8-2A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sartell 0 0—0

Brainerd 1 0 --- 1

First half: Brd- Taylor Shelito (Aden Davis)

Shots on goal: S 6, B 15

Goalkeepers: S-Alex DelCastillo (14 saves); B-Noah Sundberg (6 saves)

Conference: B 7-6. Overall: B 8-8. Next: No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Buffalo in Section 8-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday.