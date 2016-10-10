PARK RAPIDS—Kira Sweeney won with a time of 19:52 for the first-place Staples-Motley Cardinals girls team in the Mid-State Conference meet Monday.

Grace McGuire finished third for the second-place Pequot Lakes Patriot girls and Arianna LeMieur was fifth for the sixth-place Crosby-Ironton Rangers.

Tony Fitzer finished third, with a time of 17:19, for the second-place Pequot Lakes Patriots boys. Emmet Anderson came in fourth for the third-place Staples-Motley Cardinal boys.

The top 10 runners earned all-conference recognition. Places 11 through 15 received honorable mention.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 22, 2-Pequot Lakes 63, 3-Staples-Motley 88, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 105, 5-Crosby-Ironton 113, 6-Park Rapids 126, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 185

Individual winner: Aaron Johnson (DL) 17:11.5

Crosby-Ironton results: 12-Seth Lemieur 18:14.7, 21-Sam Roberts 18:55.3, 22-Ethan Cady 19:02.7, 28-Elijah Severson 19:22.8, 30-Griffin Severson 19:24.4

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Tony Fitzer 17:19.7, 7-Reid Pierzinski 17:58.8, 10-Jacob Tschida 18:05.5, 16-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:34.0, 27-Cody Huss 19:22.7

Staples-Motley results: 4-Emmet Anderson 17:40.7, 15-Hunter Klimek 18:32.4, 20-Ben Bartezack 18:54.0, 23-Tanner Robben 19:05.1, 26-Coleman Klimek 19:20.0

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 11-Noah Ross 18:10.3, 13-Bereket Loer 18:16.2, 14-Lucas Hinojos 18:29.0, 31-Konnor Stueve 19:27.9, 36-Isaac Ries 19:56.2

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 54, 2-Pequot Lakes 54, 3-Park Rapids 66, 4-Detroit Lakes 82, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 127, 6-Crosby-Ironton 140, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163

Individual winner: Kira Sweeney (SM) 19:52.5

Crosby-Ironton results: 5-Arianna LeMieur 21:30.2, 21-Ella Dwyer 23:34.6, 35-Anna Bostrom 25:23.8, 37-Miranda Berg 25:31.9, 42-Megan Erickson 27:26.0

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Grace McGuire 20:59.2, 6-Sunshine Langworthy 21:37.2, 8-Kristin Skog 22:09.2, 12-Cassidy Chaney 22:48.7, 25-Rachel Friberg 23:57.4

Staples-Motley results: 7-Addison Lorber 22:07.7, 11-Taylor Yungbauer 22:46.9, 13-Ameara Chenoweth 22:50.9, 22-Kaitlyn Smith 23:38.1

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 17-Abby Motschenbacher 23:25.4, 18-Jezebel Snyder 23:29.3, 27-Samantha Malone 24:16.9, 32-Eve Collins 24:49.3, 33-Johanna Brunsberg 24:51.0

Downie, Lodge pace PR-B

HENNING—Luke Downie finished second, with a time of 18:50, for the fourth-place Pine River-Backus Tigers boys at the Ottertail Central Invite Monday.

Anthony Jansen was the top finisher for the fifth-place Pillager Huskies in 26th place.

Pine-River Backus Tigers' Sidney Lodge came in sixth, with a time of 23:25, for the girls, and the fourth-place Pillager Huskies were led by Emma Hardy in 12th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 34, 2-United North Central 42, 3-New York Mills 78, 4-Pine River-Backus 88, 5-Pillager 147

Individual winner: Cody Dolezal (OC) 18:42

Pillager results: 26-Anthony Jansen 22:22, 27-Zeke Gilbertson 22:27, 30-Jared Eng 22:55, 31-Zacc Gilbertson 23:04, 33-Brennen Bordwell 23:06, 34-Jack Turner 23:07

Pine River-Backus results: 2-Luke Downie 18:50, 12-Luke Sechser 20:15, 20-Nick Ackerman 21:35, 22-Marcus Lukanen 21:40, 32-Austin Beavers 23:15, 35-Tyler Peterson 23:50, 36-Jason Cadwell 24:05

Girls results

Team scores: 1-United North Central 20, 2-Ottertail Central 43, 3-Pillager 77, INC-Pine-River Backus

Individual winner: Annika Aho (UNC) 20:26

Pillager results: 12-Emma Hardy 25:12, 19-Makayla Loftis 27:25, 20-Karly Clyne 29:02, 20-Allie Watson 29:02, 22-Emily Peters 31:48, 23-Emily Kautz 31:50, 26-Lacie Hines 34:07

Pine River-Backus results: 6-Sidney Lodge 23:25, 15-Alexander Hoopman 25:17, 19-Shayna Moore 26:57, 29-Isabella Netland 32:57