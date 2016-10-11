SARTELL—Behind goals from Lexi Roby and Josie Kramer, the Brainerd Warriors took a 2-0 lead into the second half but couldn't hold it as the Sartell Sabres scored three late goals to hand the Warriors their first Central Lakes Conference defeat 3-2 Monday.

Roby scored at the 19:10 mark of the first half on an assist from Gina Wasniewski. Kramer's goal at 1:58 of the second half put the Warriors up 2-0.

The Sabres rallied with three second-half goals. Hannah Bergner's goal at 29:42 put Sartell up for good by the final score.

It was the final regular-season game for the Warriors who had already clinched the conference championship. Sartell, which finishes second, as it snapped Brainerd's 4-game winning streak.

"The girls started off playing very well tonight," said Warriors coach Grant Gmeinder. "They moved the ball, switched the field, and got everyone involved as we got out to a 2-0 lead.

"Sartell fought back on an emotional senior night for them, and deserve a lot of credit on their win tonight. We will learn from our mistakes and get ready for a tough test on Thursday."

Brainerd, which beat Sartell 2-1 Sept. 10, ended the regular season 10-1-1 In the CLC, 12-3-1 overall. The Warriors are seeded No. 5 in Section 8-2A and will play at No. 4 Moorhead in the Section 8-2A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Brainerd 1 1—2

Sartell 0 3—3

First half: B-Lexi Roby (Gina Wasniewski) 19:10

Second half: B-Josie Kramer 1:58; S-Jaylia Ellis 16:31; S-Elizabeth Minnerath 27:06; S-Hannah Bergner (Ellis) 29:42

Shots on goal: B 9, S 14

Goalkeepers: B-Molly Rudolph (11 saves); S-Sara Higgins (7 saves)

Conference: B 10-1-1. Overall: B 12-3-1. Next: No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Moorhead in Section 8-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday.