ST. CLOUD—Meritt Miller broke the Brainerd girls' school record for the second straight meet as she finished sixth in 18:51.1 to pace the Warriors to second in Tuesday's St. Cloud Tech Invite.

Tyler Moore of the Little Falls Flyers won the boys race in 15:50.63 to lead his team to third. The Brainerd boys finished sixth with Matt Cherne and his personal-best time of 16:41.4 leading the way.

Miller, who had set the new Warriors record at 19:15 Thursday in the Ranger Invite, was followed by Grace Erholtz in 13th, Lily Schneider in 15th, Molly Selisker in 17th and Ali Crochet in 18th.

Hunter Zupko posted a fifth-place 16:26.5 to finish four spots behind teammate Moore.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Sartell 43, 2-Willmar 56, 3-Little Falls, 4-Duluth East 133, 5-St. Cloud Apollo 138, 6-Brainerd 155, 7-St. Cloud Cathedral 159, 8-Rogers 196, 9-St. Cloud Tech 215, 10-Princeton 307

Individual winner: Tyler Moore (Little Falls) 15:50.63

Brainerd results:9-Matt Cherne 16:41.4, 28-Travis Goeden 17:28.1, 34-David Kelm 17:38.3, 34-Maxim Osborne 17:444.4, 47-Zach Herrlich 17:59.0, 50-Mac Brink 18:06.3, 54-Evan Storbakken 18:12.7

Little Falls results: Moore 15:50.7, 5-Hunter Zupko 16:26.5, 19-Drew Peterson 17:09.9, 27-Nolan Zimny 17:28.1, 33-Tyler Schlattman 17:37.6, 38-Daniel Bartkowitz 17:45.7, 45-Jonah Ploof 17:52.4

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Willmar 18, 2-Brainerd 69, 3-Duluth East 87, 4-Sartell 103, 5-St. Cloud Tech 129, 6-Forest Lakes 165, 7-Princeton 205, 8-St. Cloud Apollo 221, 9-St. Cloud Cathedral 225, 10-Rogers 262, 11-Little Falls 333

Individual winner: Sophie Schmitz (Willmar) 18:08.17

Brainerd results: 6-Meritt Miller 18:51.1, 13-Grace Erholtz 19:58.2, 15-Lily Schneider 20:14.3, 17-Molly Selisker 20:19.9, 18-Ali Crochet 20:25.5, 50-Ellie Selisker 22:04.2

Little Falls results: 62-Kendal Hendrickson 22:46.3, 66-Kali Schirmers 23:06.5, 67-Megan Borash 23:14.1, 68-Elizabeth Anez 23:17.3, 70-Molly Lange 23:28.2, 72-Madison Marquette 23:40.1, 75-Anna Nevmerzhytska 24:09.6

Next: Brainerd at Central Lakes Conference Championship, Sartell, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday; Little Falls hosts Granite Ridge Conference Championship 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.