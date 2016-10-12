High School Football: Warrior sophomores defeat Alexandria

Joe Klang scored twice on runs of 37 yards and 1 yard in the first half and Abe Schlegel threw to Will Lundstrom for both 2-point conversions, making the score 16-8 at halftime.

In the second half, Brainerd's Levi McDonald intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. Alexandria scored one more time to bring the Cardinals within six points but the Warriors were able to run the clock out to secure the win.

The Warriors' offensive line played its best game of the year, according to coach Mike Langer, along with quarterbacks Joe Stolski and Abe Schlegel and the running backs.

Both teams rolled up big offensive numbers as the Warriors ran up 403 total yards to 378 for the Cardinals.

The Warriors are 5-0-1 after playing to a 14-14 tie with Moorhead last week. Klang scored all of the Brainerd points against the Spuds.

The Warriors play at home against Sartell-St. Stephen at 5 p.m. Thursday of this week.