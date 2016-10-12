Area Golf: Sharpe, Wiebusch win Chili Challenge

Ryan and Alyssa Sharpe teamed with Pat and Dawn Wiebusch to shot a gross 57 and win the Oct. 7 Chili Challenge at Madden's Pine Beach West Golf Course.

Scott Moede, Loren Carner, Jason Engelbrecht and Kevin Lindgren combined to place second with a gross 60.

Alyssa Sharpe and Pat Turner were closest to the pin. Tim Ennis and team Flanagan made the longest putts.

Team Glenn Hasselberg, Mike Quinn and Mark Sandelin were skins winners.

Hole-in-one

Glenn Dorsam, Fargo, aced the 146-yard 17th hole of The Classic at Madden's Oct. 8 using a 9-iron.