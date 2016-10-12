Area Girls Tennis: Staples-Motley Section 8-1A runner-up

FARGO—Staples-Motley's Izabella Edin and Kelsi Peterson won singles matches and the team of Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite won at No. 2 doubles as the No. 2-seeded Staples-Motley Cardinals were shaded 4-3 by the No. 1 Roseau Rams for the Section 8-1A team tournament championship Wednesday at Courts Plus Community Fitness.

Following the first two rounds of the individual tournament Wednesday, the top-seeded Edin advanced to Thursday's semifinals where she will meet Roseau's fourth-seeded Jodi Ostroski.

In individual doubles play, the Cardinals' ninth-seeded Benson-Weite and sixth-seeded Lexie Johnson-Claire Wolhowe both won their first matches before losing their second and were eliminated.

No Wadena-Deer Creek singles player or doubles team won a match in the individual tournament.

Section Team Championship

Roseau 4, Staples-Motley 3

Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin (SM) def. Jodi Ostroski 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Lauren Johnson (R) def. Ashley Smith 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Kate Wensloff 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Madison Lee (R) def. Sam Schimpp 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Kacie Bjerk-Haley Ostgaard (R) def. Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

No. 2: Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Mackenzie Bergstrom-Ellie Murphy 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Bria Dale-Grace Walsh (R) def. Anna Willgohs-Brynn Williams 6-1, 6-3

Section Individual Tournament

Singles

Izabella Edin (SM) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0; Edin def. Catherine Tiedemann (Crookston) 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Smith (SM) def. Madelyn Schroeder (Parkers Prairie) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Quarterfinals: Josie Beachy (Perham) def. Smith 6-1, 6-2

Catherine Tiedemann (Crookston) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) by default

Doubles

Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Quarterfinals: Ally Tiedemann-Amy Follette (Crookston) def. Benson/Weite 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. Sarah Moen-Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-3, 6-4;

Quarterfinals: Kate Wensloff-Lauren Johnson (Ros) def. Johnson-Wolhowe 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

Next: Staples-Motley in Section 8-1A individual finals at Courts Plus Community Fitness, Fargo: Semifinals & championships Wednesday.