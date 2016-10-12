Bowling: Sauk Rapids defeats Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors lost to Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-2 after being tied with the Storm for first place in the Central Conference.

Each team won two games with the final game determining the winner of the match which Brainerd lost 204-202.

High bowlers for the day were Shakira Warta with 100 percent fills and Hunter Cunningham with 93 percent fills.

In its second match, Brainerd defeated St. Cloud Cathedral 3.5-1.5.

In the junior varsity division, Brainerd Blue remains in first place after defeating Cathedral 5-0 and Brainerd Silver 4-1. High bowlers were Amaya Houle with 70 percent fills and Josh Gabrio with 85 percent fills.

Brainerd Silver defeated Sauk Rapids 3-2 and lost to Brainerd Blue 4-1. High bowler was Hollie Larson with 80 percent fills.

Next conference match is Saturday, Oct. 15, at Southway Bowl in St. Cloud.