Mountain Biking: Cuyuna Lakes, C-I enjoy success

Through the first three events of the season, either the Crosby-Ironton or Cuyuna Lakes Composite mountain bike team has claimed the top spot.

Cuyuna Lakes Composite hoisted the first-place trophy in the season-opening race Sept. 18 at St. Cloud and at the Oct. 9 event at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

C-I won the Oct. 2 event at Rochester with Cuyuna Lakes placing second.

The teams have one regular-season event left—Oct. 16 at River Falls, Wis.,—before the state championship Oct. 19 at Mankato.

On the individual side, Cuyuna Lakes' Sam Elson has won every event. In St. Cloud, Braeden Anderson finished third at the varsity level, Javan Hemsworth was second and Austin Schroeder third at the freshmen level and Gracen Hardy finished fifth in the junior varsity women's division.

C-I's Noah Coughlin was third in junior varsity, Cuyler Rono won the sophomore division. Anna Coughlin finished fifth in girls eighth grade and Evan Hutchison was fifth in the seventh grade boys class.

During the Rochester event, C-I's Courtney Johnson placed fifth in varsity. Noah Coughlin won the junior varsity and Rono the sophomore class. Kaleb Bauer placed third at the freshmen level. Anna Coughlin was fifth in eighth grade and Ben Gujer was fifth in seventh grade.

Hemsworth finished first followed by Schroeder in second for Cuyuna Lakes in the freshmen level. Lance Anderson was third in the seventh-grade division.

At Spirit Mountain, Rono won the sophomore class again. Noah Coughlin was third in JV. Bauer was second in freshman with Gujer third and Hutchison fourth in seventh grade.

Cuyuna Lakes' top finishers were Anderson third in varsity. Hemsworth secured another freshmen win with Schroeder in fourth. Anderson placed second in the seventh grade class with Hardy finishing third in the women's division.