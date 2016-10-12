Curling: Brainerd Lakes Curling Club open house Saturday

A fall open house, sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club, will be from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Fran Holden Curling Arena at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

People of all ages are welcome to try a new sport, get questions answered, meet new people, have fun and sign up for leagues.

There is no cost to attend. Participants should bring athletic shoes with clean rubber soles and wear comfortable clothes for 45-degree temperatures. Fourth-graders to senior citizens are welcome to go on the ice and experience curling.

Cashwise Liquor will sponsor beer and wine tasting at the 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. session.

Additional information is at www.brainerdcurling.org or email brainerdlakescurling@gmail.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/brainerdcurling.