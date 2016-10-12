EDEN PRAIRIE—The Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) announced Wednesday the first Minnesota Football Showcase is scheduled Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The partnership will feature a day of celebrating football throughout Minnesota. The event will culminate with the 44th annual All-Star Football Game which will feature outstanding senior football players from around the state. All proceeds will go to the MFCA and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.

The Showcase Game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will be the 55th overall in Minnesota high school football history. It will feature the North All-Stars vs. the South All-Stars and will be broadcast on KMSP FOX 9.

Jeff Ferguson of Totino-Grace High School (North) and Mike Grant of Eden Prairie (South) are the game's head coaches. They have a combined 49 years of head coaching experience and a total record of 467 wins and 88 losses.

In addition to the game, the showcase will feature:

• Youth Football Clinics: From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for grades K-5 and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for grades 6-9. Registration for each clinic will be limited to 200 participants and will include free event admission.

• Minnesota high school marching band performances, cheer teams, dance teams, autograph sessions with Vikings legends, the Vikings cheerleaders and a Skol Line Performance.

"We are proud of this game and its rich history," MFCA executive director Ron Stolski of Brainerd said. "The MFCA could not be more thankful to have the Minnesota Vikings as partners, to bring the event to a state-of-the-art facility and to continue promoting the sport of football in our state."

Through the years, more 4,200 players and 475 coaches have participated in the game. A total of 89 players from the game have gone on to play or coach in the NFL, including current Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (2008 All-Star alumnus from Detroit Lakes).

-- www.vikings.com