Area Boys Soccer: Flyers' season ends in overtime

Sam Beam and Michael Hanowski scored the Flyers' other goals with Beam assisting on Hanowski's.

"I'm proud of the boys for the season," said Flyers head coach Julie Bell. "We had a young team and many of the sophomores were first-time players. From the start of the season to where we are right now, they've made tremendous strides and did an excellent job tonight."

Little Falls 2 2 0—4

Rocori 1 3 1—5

First half: LF-Sam Beam (Abdulrahman Abdulrahman) 20:07; R-Dominic Cantu-Polster (Federico Sebastian) 24:01; LF-Nicholas Durfee (Lukas Schmitz-Peiffer) 39:54

Second half: R-Uriel Rodriguez (16) 40:09; LF-Durfee (Schmitz-Peiffer) 45:35, LF-Michael Hanowski (Beam) 47:31; R-Rodriguez 74:07, R-Sebastian (Cantu-Polster) 75:00

Overtime: R-Rodriguez (Cantu-Polster) 96:13

Shots on goal: LF 13, R 15

Goalkeepers: LF-Adam Beack (10 saves); R-Johnson Ward (9 saves)

Overall: LF 6-7-2.

Lake Region 3,

Maplewood 0

BAXTER—Lake Region goalkeeper Nick Christensen rejected all eight shots he faced to register a clean sheet for the Hornets in a 3-0 win over Maplewood Academy Thursday.

Tommy Thompson netted two goals for Lake Region with Tyler Ogren collecting an assist on the first. Jonas Boelter punched in the other Hornet goal assisted by Carson Moore.

Maplewood Academy 0 0—0

Lake Region 1 2 —3

First half: LR-Tommy Thompson (Tyler Ogren)

Second half: LR-Jonas Boelter (Carson Moore); LR-Thompson

Goalkeepers: LR-Nick Christenson (8 saves)

Overall: LR 13-2-1. Next: Lake Region Christian hosts Fourth Baptist 4:00 Friday.