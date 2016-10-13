Volleyball: Tech takes three from Warriors
Courtney Russell tallied 12 kills during the Brainerd Warriors' 3-0 loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers in their Central Lakes Conference match Thursday at Brainerd High School.
Kaylee Johnson recorded 16 digs and Cara Helgeson made 17 set assists for the Warriors.
"Such a great night for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "Lots of money raised and so many businesses stepped up and supported this awesome organization. Even though we lost our game, the girls in our program got to witness a community come together for the real life heroes of the Pink Ribbon Cupboard.
"Serve receive is such a factor and hesitation. That combo just kept breaking any momentum we created."
St. Cloud Tech 25 25 25
Brainerd 19 15 17
Brainerd statistics
Sammy Moser 3 digs
Katie Jobe 1 set assist
Kaylee Johnson 16 digs
Cara Helgeson 1 ace, 9 digs, .5 block, 17 set assists
Lillee Hardee 1 block
Kelsey Stroot 1 dig, .5 blocks
Ellie Peabody 5 digs
Courtney Russell 12 kills, 5 digs
Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs
Conference: Brd 2-9. Overall: Brd 6-18. Next: Brainerd Tournament at Forestview Middle School, Baxter, 9 a.m. Saturday.