Volleyball: Tech takes three from Warriors

Kaylee Johnson recorded 16 digs and Cara Helgeson made 17 set assists for the Warriors.

"Such a great night for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "Lots of money raised and so many businesses stepped up and supported this awesome organization. Even though we lost our game, the girls in our program got to witness a community come together for the real life heroes of the Pink Ribbon Cupboard.

"Serve receive is such a factor and hesitation. That combo just kept breaking any momentum we created."

St. Cloud Tech 25 25 25

Brainerd 19 15 17

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 3 digs

Katie Jobe 1 set assist

Kaylee Johnson 16 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 ace, 9 digs, .5 block, 17 set assists

Lillee Hardee 1 block

Kelsey Stroot 1 dig, .5 blocks

Ellie Peabody 5 digs

Courtney Russell 12 kills, 5 digs

Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs

Conference: Brd 2-9. Overall: Brd 6-18. Next: Brainerd Tournament at Forestview Middle School, Baxter, 9 a.m. Saturday.