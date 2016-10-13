Search
    Volleyball: Tech takes three from Warriors

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:39 p.m.
    Courtney Russell

    Courtney Russell tallied 12 kills during the Brainerd Warriors' 3-0 loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers in their Central Lakes Conference match Thursday at Brainerd High School.

    Kaylee Johnson recorded 16 digs and Cara Helgeson made 17 set assists for the Warriors.

    "Such a great night for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "Lots of money raised and so many businesses stepped up and supported this awesome organization. Even though we lost our game, the girls in our program got to witness a community come together for the real life heroes of the Pink Ribbon Cupboard.

    "Serve receive is such a factor and hesitation. That combo just kept breaking any momentum we created."

    St. Cloud Tech 25 25 25

    Brainerd 19 15 17

    Brainerd statistics

    Sammy Moser 3 digs

    Katie Jobe 1 set assist

    Kaylee Johnson 16 digs

    Cara Helgeson 1 ace, 9 digs, .5 block, 17 set assists

    Lillee Hardee 1 block

    Kelsey Stroot 1 dig, .5 blocks

    Ellie Peabody 5 digs

    Courtney Russell 12 kills, 5 digs

    Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs

    Conference: Brd 2-9. Overall: Brd 6-18. Next: Brainerd Tournament at Forestview Middle School, Baxter, 9 a.m. Saturday.

