Boys Soccer: Buffalo ends Warriors' season in shootout

It remained tied until a shootout where Buffalo connected on six goals to Brainerd's five that gave the Bison a 3-2 victory.

"We were down 2-0 going into the 60th minute and we got that first goal and we caught on fire and put another in at the 69th minute," said Warriors head coach Tom Grausam. "We could have easily quit after falling down 2-0. It's hard to come back from a 2-0 deficit, but we kept on working hard and attacking. Everybody gave 100 percent."

Aden Davis, Foster, Schlosser, Ben Westerberg and Tim Whiteman found the back of the net during the shootout.

"Noah Sundberg kept us in the game," said Tom Grausam. "He kept us in the game by making some great saves. Everybody played outstanding. Andy Schlosser was phenominal up top."

Sundberg collected 16 saves as Brainerd was outshot 19-10.

"This is the way a game between a four and a five seed should end," Tom Grausam said. "It would have been nice if it ended in our favor, but we finished 2-15 last year. This year, we're 8-9. We doubled our goals scored. We went from 22 to 43 goals, I think. It was just a tremendous improvement.

"I've never been with a team that has made so much improvement in one year. Now we just have to continue to work hard in the offseason and get better and hopefully we can get a home seed next year."

Brainerd 0 2 0 0—2

Buffalo 1 1 0 1—3

First half: Buf-Spencer Lund (Marvin Orozco Barajas) 37:22

Second half: Buf-Orozco Barajas 23:15, Brd-Ian Foster (Walker Grausam) 22:10, Brd-Andy Schlosser (Grausam) 11:23

Overtime: No scoring

Shootout: Buf-Sam Studee deciding goal

Shots on goal: Brd 10, Buf 19

Goalkeepers: Brd-Noah Sundberg (16 saves); Buf-Noah Raisanen (8 saves)

Overall: Brd 8-9. Next: Brainerd vs. St. Cloud Tech in Section 8-2A semifinals at St. Cloud State University Saturday.