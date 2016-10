Jamie Nelson added 47 set assists, 13 digs and four ace serves for the Rangers, who snapped Hill City's four-game winning streak.

Hill City 25 19 13 27 10

Crosby-Ironton 22 25 25 25 15

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 2 ace serves, 16 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 dig

Kylie Monson 5 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs

Jessica Arneson 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 1 block

Shyanne Loiland 26 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 9 digs, 3 blocks

Madison Lattery 2 kills, 2 digs

Michaela Stangel 10 kills, 1 set assist, 15 digs, 1 block

Jamie Nelson 3 kills, 47 set assists, 4 ace serves, 13 digs

Nicki Glomski 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 block

Ariel Holmes 2 ace serves

Sam Gutzman 2 ace serves, 38 digs

Tori Decent 4 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Overall: C-I 13-8. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pine River-Backus 3,

Blackduck 1

BLACKDUCK—Miah Hansen registered 11 blocks, 13 kills and five digs in the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 3-1 non-conference win over the Blackduck Drakes Thursday.

Alyssa Semmler had a team-high 15 kills and six blocks and Annie Semmler collected 35 set assists, 12 digs, four kills, five blocks and five ace serves for PR-B which recorded 53 kills and 31 blocks as a team.

Blackduck 17 14 25 7

Pine River-Backus 25 25 23 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 35 set assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, 5 blocks, 5 ace serves

Gabby Rainwater 10 digs, 9 kills, 4 blocks

Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves

Anna Downie 1 dig, 1 ace serve

Anna Felthous 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 5 digs, 13 kills, 11 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 9 digs, 15 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace serves

Shelby Adkins 20 digs, 1 ace serve

Riley Hirschey 7 digs

Overall: PRB 16-7. Next: Pine River-Backus in Brainerd Tournament at Forestview Middle School, Baxter, 9 a.m. Saturday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3,

Menahga 1

MENAHGA—Casey Volkmann recorded 20 kills, six blocks and five digs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 3-1 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga Braves Thursday.

Ashley Adams contributed 35 set assists, two kills and a block while Aly Daigneault and Kennedy Gravelle each added six blocks for the Wolverines who lead the PRC with a 5-0 record and are 18-9 overall.

Menahga 12 16 25 13

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 23 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 1 dig

Aly Daigneault 5 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig

Lila Lohmiller 2 ace serves, 11 digs

Ashley Adams 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 35 set assists

Courtny Warren 4 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 1 kill, 6 blocks

Kyla Ness 2 ace serves, 5 digs

Katlyn Heaton 1 ace serve, 12 digs

Casey Volkmann 20 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs

Ellie Miron 11 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Kylee Hopp 1 kill, 3 digs

Conference: WDC 6-0. Overall: WDC 18-9. Next: Bertha-Hewitt at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Osakis 3, Pierz 1

OSAKIS—Leah Fuhrman turned in 14 kills, two ace serves and seven digs for the Pierz Pioneers in their 3-1 non-conference loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Thursday.

BreAnna Hopkins tipped 18 set assists and Hannah Kahl had a team-high 12 digs for the Pioneers.

Osakis 23 25 25 25

Pierz 25 23 19 16

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 6 digs

Cassie Smieja 8 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Kahl 1 kill, 12 digs

Leah Fuhrman 14 kills, 2 ace serves, 7 digs

Rebecca Athman 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 6 digs

Taylor Kimman 1 kill, 1 dig

Jade Porter 2 kills

Kylie Porter 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 14 set assists, 8 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 1 ace serve, 3 kills, 18 set assists, 5 digs

Kacy Broschofsky 4 kills, 3 blocks

Overall: Prz 19-6. Next: Pierz at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Sebeka 3, Pillager 0

SEBEKA—Kaitlyn Luksik tallied 17 digs, eight kills and two ace serves in the Pillager Huskies' 3-0 Park Region Conference loss to the Sebeka Trojans Thursday.

Tricia Engholm added 15 set assists, eight digs and a kill.

Sebeka 25 25 25

Pillager 20 24 14

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 8 kills, 17 digs, 2 ace serves

Tricia Engholm 1 kill, 8 digs, 15 set assists

Kassie Gardner 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 18 digs

Jordan Forsberg 3 kills, 3 set assists, 3 digs

Julia Johnson 2 kills

Jordayn VanVickle 1 kill

Samantha Thomas 2 ace serves, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Hailea Books 20 digs

Conference: P 2-4. Overall: P 13-10. Next: Pillager at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.