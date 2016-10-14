Girls Soccer: Spuds' free kick ends Warriors' season
MOORHEAD—Kara Werth's free kick from about 40 yards away with 10:16 left in the game lifted the No. 4-seeded Moorhead Spuds past the No. 5 Brainerd Warriors 1-0 in the Section 8-2A quarterfinals Thursday.
"We were so proud of the girls that they played their best when it mattered most," said Warriors head coach Grant Gmeinder. "The loss hurt, and we are sad about it, but they can hold their heads high and know we did everything we could tonight."
Moorhead (11-5-1) had three golden looks in the first four minutes but Warriors' keeper Molly Rudolph stopped all three. The Spuds didn't put another shot on Rudolph in the first as the rest of the half belonged to the Warriors but neither team could score.
The Warriors lost despite outshooting Moorhead 21-12.
Brainerd 0 0—0
Moorhead 0 1—1
First half: No scoring
Second half: M-Kara Werth 29:44
Shots on goal: Brd 21, M 12
Goalkeepers: Brd-Molly Rudolph (11 saves); M-Marissa Herdt (21 saves)
Overall: Brainerd finishes 12-4-1.