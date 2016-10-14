Girls Soccer: Spuds' free kick ends Warriors' season

"We were so proud of the girls that they played their best when it mattered most," said Warriors head coach Grant Gmeinder. "The loss hurt, and we are sad about it, but they can hold their heads high and know we did everything we could tonight."

Moorhead (11-5-1) had three golden looks in the first four minutes but Warriors' keeper Molly Rudolph stopped all three. The Spuds didn't put another shot on Rudolph in the first as the rest of the half belonged to the Warriors but neither team could score.

The Warriors lost despite outshooting Moorhead 21-12.

Brainerd 0 0—0

Moorhead 0 1—1

First half: No scoring

Second half: M-Kara Werth 29:44

Shots on goal: Brd 21, M 12

Goalkeepers: Brd-Molly Rudolph (11 saves); M-Marissa Herdt (21 saves)

Overall: Brainerd finishes 12-4-1.