High School Football: Warriors hit road to play sharp Sabres

In their first three games this season, the Sartell Sabres lost to Rogers, St. Cloud Tech and Moorhead, teams that are now a combined 13-5.

Standing 0-3 the Sabres could have packed it in. Instead they have regrouped to win three straight from Bemidji, Rocori and Sauk Rapids.

"We played three very good teams," Sabres coach Scott Hentges said. "We made a couple more mistakes than they did in each of those games. But that's what happens when you play good teams.

"Since then, we've cleaned up things like turnovers and penalties, things that set you back. As a result, we're playing better and winning now. It's a credit to our guys that they stuck with it and we got rolling."

Brainerd coach Ron Stolski, whose Warriors play at Sartell Friday, didn't doubt the Sabres would turn it around. Sartell lost to the Warriors 21-19 in the 2015 regular season before knocking Brainerd out of the Section 8-5A playoffs with a 41-16 victory.

"They have a lot of players back from last year's team and last year's team was very good," Stolski said. "We expected from the outset they would be a very good team and they've proven to be that."

In its last three games, Sartell has gotten its offense untracked and is playing stingier defense, outscoring its foes 82-20.

"Until we threw an interception against Sauk Rapids Friday night, we hadn't turned the ball over in those games and we created a lot of turnovers," Hentges said. "Our defense has been pretty consistent all year long. The last three games we've played well on defense."

Against Sauk Rapids, Devin Vouk rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. The Sabres capitalized on four first-half turnovers in their homecoming game. Quarterback Chris Belling threw for 157 yards and a score.

Vouk leads the team in rushing with 435 yards and seven TDs. Belling has completed 52.7 percent of his passes for 900 yards and seven scores. Brandon Walz leads the receivers with 23 catches for 189 yards and two TDs. Hentges said tackle Mitch Zayas and linebacker Tyler Snoberger have been defensive leaders.

The Warriors' offense has been led by junior running back Charlie Geraets, who has rushed for 907 yards and 12 TDs. Quarterback Will Peabody has added 498 yards rushing and two scores and has thrown for 291 yards and two more.

"Offensively I've been really pleased," Stolski said. "Defensively, through six games, other than two games against really good teams, we've been very good. We just had tough nights in our opener (at Elk River) and (against Alexandria)."

Teams enter the home stretch of the regular season this week playing their final two games in six days since teacher conventions are next Thursday and Friday.

"We want to play well, stay healthy, so that we finish the season upbeat, then see whatever the seedings bring us," Stolski said of his 4-2 Warriors. "I'm really proud of this team. It's a bunch of fighters."

Brainerd is coming off a wild 59-45 homecoming loss during which the teams combined for 1,113 yards, 14 touchdowns and 45 first downs.

"We know they're capable of scoring points," Hentges said. "I like their running back, their quarterback is a threat, they use them well. They've been doing other things, like faking punts, putting the quarterback at wide receiver a little bit to help themselves out. We will have to contain them."

