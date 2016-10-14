Area Male Athlete: Pierz's Girtz grinds out success

When it comes to giving motivational team speeches, Lane Girtz is happy to let fellow backfield mate Derick Hall handle that.

Which is why, when the senior running back for the Pierz Pioneers does say something, his teammates listen.

And why not. As a junior, Girtz led Class 3A's state champion Pioneers in rushing with 1,046 yards to go with 14 touchdowns. He made 38-of-44 extra-point kicks and was 1-for-1 on field goals. He also caught three passes for 63 yards and another touchdown.

Defensively he was second on the team with 94 tackles, 74 solo, to go with 5.5 sacks, two hurries, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.

"He's a quiet leader for us, but he's having a great year," said Pierz head coach Leo Pohlkamp. "He's a good player. We're going through injuries and stuff like that, but when he's out on the field, it gives us good feelings because the kids know what he can do for us. He runs hard and makes plays for us on defense."

This season, Girtz has 32 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries. And that's minus one game as he was out with an injury. He's also playing without his linebacker partner from last year, Brett Kapsner, who is out with an injury. That's forced Girtz to play with his younger brother Luke.

"It's definitely different without having Brett in there," said Girtz. "It's pretty cool playing in there next to Luke. Hopefully we can get Brett back when the important games start."

Girtz gets the most recognition with his legs, though. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound tailback rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-20 victory over Paynesville Oct. 7.

"The other kids are improving, but you just count on Lane to make plays for us," said Pohlkamp. "We built up a 21-0 lead on Paynesville and wouldn't you know it they came storming back on us to make it 21-14. So we ran a pretty, pretty pass play with him out of the backfield. It was about a 35-yard pass over his shoulder. It had to be where he could catch it and then he ran for another 25 yards. Then we drove it down there and punched it in for the score.

"You expect him to make big plays like that and he does."

Girtz leads the Pioneers with 498 rushing yards on just 90 carries for a 5.5 yards-per-carry average. He's rushed in eight touchdowns and caught three passes for 76 yards.

He's returned four punts for a 10.8 yards-per-return average. He's returned five kickoffs for a 28.8 yards-per-return average, including returning one 80 yards for a touchdown against Eden Valley-Watkins.

Girtz also kicks off for the Pioneers. He's averaging 42.2 yards per kickoff with one touchback.

"He doesn't leave the field too much for us," said Pohlkamp for the understatement of the fall season. But even Girtz's teammates don't want him to come off the field.

"I think the confidence is his biggest improvement this year," Pohlkamp added. "I talk to these kids and I told Lane that I needed his leadership and for him to continue to work hard. You see that. He's not a vocal leader. Derick Hall does the talking, but Lane is the first one in line for drills.

"Lane doesn't say much, but the team knows that when he does he means it. They know he's a true team player."

But Girtz is quick to give praise to his teammates, especially the revamped offensive line, which has helped pave the way for him this season.

"They're a whole different line than they were in Week One and practicing at the beginning of the year," Girtz said. "But we all kind of knew they would come around toward the end of the year just because our line coach Mr. (Dave) Rocheleau is really good. It just seems like no matter who he has in there, they'll teach them to get the job done. They've been doing really good."

Pohlkamp called Girtz a tough runner, who finishes runs well. He said for a 180-pound back he knocks a lot of people to the ground. He also called the team captain a rarity.

"He's one of those kids that's a rarity in high schools now days," Pohlkamp said. "He's a three-sport athlete and he excels in all three. Plus, he's a good student.

"He's been in the state tournament for a couple of years for wrestling. He's an outstanding shortstop and pitcher for baseball and that's probably what he'll go do in college because that's probably his best sport, but you would never know it the way he plays football."

Other notable performances:

Cross country: Tyler Moore, Little Falls, won the Perham invite with a time of 15:57.81.

Football: Spencer Richards, Pine River-Backus, threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 10-of-20 passing against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Trey Burgoyne, Pine River-Backus, caught three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Mack Jones, Verndale, threw for 168 yards and four touchdowns on 6-of-14 passing and rushed for 97 yards and another score against Underwood.

Derick Hall, Pierz, finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns against Paynesville.

Noah Gindorff, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 200 yards and another score on 10-of-16 passing against Moose Lake-Willow River.

Jake Larson, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown against Moose Lake-Willow River.

Eric Lisson, Staples-Motley, rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Boys soccer: Tyler Ogren, Lake Region, finished with two goals against Fourth Baptist.

Nick Durfee, Little Falls, finished with two goals against Minnewaska.