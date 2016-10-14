Area Female Athlete: Sweeney's sights set on state

Kira Sweeney likes to get a feel for surfaces before she competes on them.

Before the Staples-Motley eighth-grader won the Mid-State Conference girls title Monday at Park Rapids, she drove up to the site of the event and ran a practice round on the golf course. It led to a winning time of 19:52.5.

"She actually went out there the day before and just wanted to run on the surface," said Cardinals head cross country coach Bruce Fuhrman. "She's really sensitive to the surfaces so she wanted to run on the surface and get a feel for what the golf course is like. That's something that we've kind of told her that might be helpful to her, but I didn't think she would go and do that, but she did."

Sweeney said the prerace scouting was important because it gave her a feel for the ground and what the hills would be like.

With knowledge of the course in hand, Sweeney said she wanted to build a gap between herself and the field. However, Lydia Kantonen of Park Rapids had other plans. The two battled back-and-forth until the end.

"I kind of like to get a gap between myself and everyone but she stayed with me and I just tried to hang with her," Sweeney said. "Once I could, I started surging to get away from her. I'm not a very good sprinter so I surge pretty early. Once I started, I was able to get some distance from her."

The late kick is something Sweeney has used to be one of the more consistent runners this season. She has finished no lower than fifth and has wins in the Pine River-Backus and Deer River invites as well as the Sauk Centre Invite Oct. 4, which she won with a 20:31.2. That helped the Cardinals to third place.

"She is a strong, pacing runner and she's deceiving because she has a kick at the end that she has never had before," Fuhrman said. "It's something we've been working on. The last two races she's had a girl running right with her and in the last, I would say, 200 meters she has pulled away and beat these girls by six seconds. That to me is amazing.

"She's tiny. The girl she was running with (Monday) has to be 6-foot tall. She has a real determined attitude about her, which is real fun to work with. You would be shocked if she did lose the race because she just doesn't give up."

Fuhrman said Sweeney had a breakout season last year in track. That along with being coachable he knew his second-year varsity runner would have a solid season this year.

Still, even Sweeney is surprised with what she's been able to accomplish.

"Yes, I'm kind of surprised because in track I started doing pretty well and for a month or two I thought I was better at track than I was at cross country," she said. "But then I started thinking not many people like doing long distance in track and once I got to cross country this season I started winning quite a few titles this year. Last year I would finish in the top 20, but now I'm usually in the top 5."

Sweeney broke the school-record time early this season and continues to improve on it. One of her goals was to break 20 minutes and she's doing that. Now she's looking at state and a really low time at the final event of the season.

"My goal is to make it to state," Sweeney said. "I want to be in the top eight in the section. Last year I finished one place away from going to state and I was really disappointed. My other goal was to break 20 minutes and I am doing that. Now I hope to be in the low 19s by the end of the season."

Fuhrman believes the sky is the limit for his No. 1 runner.

"She's always been pretty confident, but I think now that she's beating a lot of these runners that are seen as runners that are very good it's even more so," said Fuhrman. "Deep down she's pretty humble also.

I foresee her being one of the top runners in the state. It's going to happen sometime. I would assume sooner than later, but I've always talked to her about being humble and how it's good not to lose those things that have gotten you where you're at as an eighth-grader."

Other notable performances:

Soccer: Chelsea Moran, Little Falls, scored two goals against St. Cloud Cathedral.

Aria Kapsner, Little Falls, scored two goals against Zimmerman.

Swimming and diving: Alice Foote, Little Falls, won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and helped two relays secure wins against Milaca.

Volleyball: Kaitlyn Luksik, Pillager, finished with 16 kills and 19 digs against Browerville and 13 kills and 11 digs against Menahga.

Shania Glenz, Verndale, finished with 19 kills and 15 digs against Nevis and added 28 kills and 32 digs against Henning.

Kylie Porter, Pierz, finished with 21 set assists, 13 digs and 10 kills against Crosby-Ironton and added 11 set assists, 6 kills and 3 ace serves against Paynesville.

Bailey Wynn, Pine River-Backus, finished with 14 digs, 13 kills and two blocks against Sebeka.

Corrina Ruud, Pequot Lakes, finished with 37 kills, 10 blocks and two digs at the Fergus Falls tournament.