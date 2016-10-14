Area Football: Little Falls 20, Zimmerman 40

Flyers touchdown passes were received by Jacob Kappahn, Justin Primus, and Jacob Biermaier.

Zimmerman leads the East Central North with a 5-1 mark.

Little Falls — 0 0 7 13—20

Zimmerman—20 7 13 0—40

First quarter: Z-Schnellman 11 run (kick failed) 8:04, Z-Riley 5 run (Heyer kick) 4:44, Z-Schnellman 20 run (Heyer kick) 2:18

Second quarter: Z-Riley 3 run (Heyer kick) 11:05

Third quarter: Z-Laabs 9 run (kick failed) 8:02, Z-Laabs 1 run (Heyer kick) 2:31, LF-Jacob Kappahn 35 pass from Michael Gross (Wyatt Lillemore kick) 1:12

Fourth quarter: LF-Justin Primus 6 pass from Gross (kick failed) 4:35, LF-Jacob Biermaier 19 pass from Gross (Lillemore kick) 1:37

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: LF 29-125

Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 9-17-0-100

Total offense: LF 225

Individual leaders

Rushing: LF-Sia McQuillan 12-77, Austin Erdman 13-56

Passing: LF-Michael Gross 9-17-0-100

Receiving: LF-Jacob Kappahn 1-35, Zachary Opatz 2-20

Sub: LF 1-5. Overall: LF 1-6. Next: Foley at Little Falls 7 p.m. Wednesday.