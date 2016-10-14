Football: Sartell pins second straight loss on Warriors

Next: Bemidji at Brainerd 7 p.m. Wednesday.

SARTELL—In the first 18 games in the series between Brainerd and Sartell, the Sabres were dominated by the Warriors, winning just three times.

The Sabres, who beat Brainerd in the opening round of the 2015 Section 8-5A playoffs, made it two wins in a row over their nemesis by thumping the Warriors 35-7 Friday. Sartell scored the game's first 35 points and shut out the Warriors until McCale Peterson ran 28 yards for a score with 4:26 remaining.

Sartell, which won its fourth straight game, scored on three of its first four possessions and built a 21-0 edge at the half in the North Central Red Subdistrict and a Section 8-5A game. The Sabres stalled Brainerd's offense by recovering two fumbles and restricting the Warriors to 188 total yards while rolling up 387.

"I thought our offensive line really did a good job," Sabres coach Scott Hentges said. "I thought, frankly, that we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We're playing pretty well right now."

The loss was Brainerd's second straight after winning four in a row.

"They took advantage," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "Every bounce that could go for us didn't but we've had games where they did so that's not an excuse. They played better than we did, they were fundamentally better than we were. Sometimes you have these games. You never want these kind of games. We would play pretty well for a couple series maybe, then something big would happen."

Running backs Devin Vouk and Gavin Reitz made things happen for Sartell, shredding the Warrior defense which surrendered 318 yards rushing. Vouk finished with 108 yards and a touchdown and Reitz added 102 yards and a score.

"We're really spreading it out," Hentges said. "Reitz, our fullback, had a lot of yards and a couple of long runs. (Vouk) had a long run and John Schmidt comes in and he's always dangerous there too so we have three guys that really compete there, and we completed a couple passes.

"I'm really happy with the way guys played. Coming in, with Brainerd being in front of us in the seedings, this was a big game for us."

Brainerd ends the regular season at home Wednesday against Bemidji while Sartell closes with St. Cloud Apollo.

"I don't know what happened tonight with the rest of the people but we know we have to win Wednesday for a chance at a home seed," Stolski said. "It's winding down.

"I still believe, and I've said it all along, that this is a hard-working group of kids and I'll stay with that. We just got beat by a team that played better than we did."

Ethan Stark opened the scoring for Sartell on the fourth play of the game when he caught a 26-yard TD slant pass from quarterback Christopher Belling.

Brainerd then went three and out and was forced to punt. But the snap to punter Devan Liebeg was high, made him leave his feet, and the ball glanced off his hands, forcing him to pick it up and run and he was tackled for a 3-yard loss. Four plays later Belling ran for a 2-yard score and the Sabres led 14-0 with less than five minutes elapsed in the first quarter.

Brainerd fumbled away its next possession but the Sabres were unable to capitalize. But the Sabres scored on their first series of the second quarter on Reitz's 8-yard run for a 21-point lead. Reitz ripped off a 41-yard gain on the first play of the drive.

The Warriors lost another fumble late in the first half. It led to a 45-yard field attempt by Jordan Och but the kick veered left.

Vouk supplied Sartell with a 35-point lead when he ran 62 yards to the end zone for the Sabres' final score.

Brainerd 0 0 0 7—7

Sartell 14 7 14 0—35

First quarter

S-Ethan Stark 26 pass from Christopher Belling (Jordan Och kick) 10:11

S-Belling 2 run (Och kick) 7:15

Second quarter

S-Gavin Reitz 8 run (Och kick) 9:33

Third quarter

S-Mitchell Zayas 5 pass from Belling (Och kick) 6:48

S-Vouk 62 run (Adam Magarian kick) 4:14

Fourth quarter

Brd-McCale Peterson 28 run (Zach Henke kick) 4:26

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Brd 36-130, S 49-318

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Brd 5-14-0-58, S 6-12-0-69

Total offense: Brd 188, S 387

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Will Peabody 9-15, Charlie Geraets 17-65, Max Zimmerman 3-18, McCale Peterson 2-32, Sam Miller 2-3; S-Christopher Belling 5-19, Devin Vouk 10-108, John Schmidt 16-46, Gavin Reitz 7-102

Passing: Brd-Will Peabody 3-8-0-51, Sam Miller 2-6-0-7; S-Christopher Belling 6-12-0-69

Receiving: Brd-Pat Gervenak 1-29, Max Boran 2-17, Charlie Geraets 2-12; S-Brandan Walz 1-5, Ethan Stark 2-40, Devin Vouk 1-10, Gavin Reitz 1-10, Mitchell Zayas 1-4