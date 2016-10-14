Area Football: Gindorff, Rangers slay Dragons
PINE CITY—Senior quarterback Noah Gindorff rumbled 52 and 87 yards for touchdowns and threw for two more in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 36-15 win over the Pine City Dragons Friday in a Northeast Blue Subdistrict game.
Gindorff rushed 17 times for 198 yards and completed four of seven passes for 33 yards, two of the completions being scoring strikes of 7 yards to Michael Leonhardt and 26 yards to Jake Larson.
Larson raced in from 71 yards out for the final Ranger score in the fourth quarter.
Crosby-Ironton 7 15 6 8—36
Pine City 0 8 7 0—15
First quarter
C-I-Noah Gindorff 52 run (Logan Peterson kick)
Second quarter
C-I-Michael Leonhardt 7 pass from Gindorff (Peterson kick)
PC-Jake Lunceford 44 run (Adam Seals run)
C-I-Jake Larson 26 pass from Gindorff (Gindorff run)
Third quarter
PC-Austin Hansmann 6 pass from Seals (kick good)
C-I-Gindorff 87 run run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
C-I Larson 71 run (Gindorff run)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: C-I 38-341, PC 36-153
Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 4-7-0-33, PC 6-11-1-43
Total offense: C-I 374, PC 196
Individual leaders
Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 17-198, Larson 14-128
Passing: C-I-Gindorff 4-7-0-33
Receiving: C-I-Leonhardt 1-7, Larson 3-26
Sub: C-I 3-2. Overall: C-I 5-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton at International Falls 7 p.m. Wednesday.