Area Football: Gindorff, Rangers slay Dragons

Gindorff rushed 17 times for 198 yards and completed four of seven passes for 33 yards, two of the completions being scoring strikes of 7 yards to Michael Leonhardt and 26 yards to Jake Larson.

Larson raced in from 71 yards out for the final Ranger score in the fourth quarter.

Crosby-Ironton 7 15 6 8—36

Pine City 0 8 7 0—15

First quarter

C-I-Noah Gindorff 52 run (Logan Peterson kick)

Second quarter

C-I-Michael Leonhardt 7 pass from Gindorff (Peterson kick)

PC-Jake Lunceford 44 run (Adam Seals run)

C-I-Jake Larson 26 pass from Gindorff (Gindorff run)

Third quarter

PC-Austin Hansmann 6 pass from Seals (kick good)

C-I-Gindorff 87 run run (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

C-I Larson 71 run (Gindorff run)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: C-I 38-341, PC 36-153

Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 4-7-0-33, PC 6-11-1-43

Total offense: C-I 374, PC 196

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 17-198, Larson 14-128

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 4-7-0-33

Receiving: C-I-Leonhardt 1-7, Larson 3-26

Sub: C-I 3-2. Overall: C-I 5-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton at International Falls 7 p.m. Wednesday.