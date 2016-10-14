Search
    Area Football: Gindorff, Rangers slay Dragons

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:03 p.m.

    PINE CITY—Senior quarterback Noah Gindorff rumbled 52 and 87 yards for touchdowns and threw for two more in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 36-15 win over the Pine City Dragons Friday in a Northeast Blue Subdistrict game.

    Gindorff rushed 17 times for 198 yards and completed four of seven passes for 33 yards, two of the completions being scoring strikes of 7 yards to Michael Leonhardt and 26 yards to Jake Larson.

    Larson raced in from 71 yards out for the final Ranger score in the fourth quarter.

    Crosby-Ironton 7 15 6 8—36

    Pine City 0 8 7 0—15

    First quarter

    C-I-Noah Gindorff 52 run (Logan Peterson kick)

    Second quarter

    C-I-Michael Leonhardt 7 pass from Gindorff (Peterson kick)

    PC-Jake Lunceford 44 run (Adam Seals run)

    C-I-Jake Larson 26 pass from Gindorff (Gindorff run)

    Third quarter

    PC-Austin Hansmann 6 pass from Seals (kick good)

    C-I-Gindorff 87 run run (kick blocked)

    Fourth quarter

    C-I Larson 71 run (Gindorff run)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: C-I 38-341, PC 36-153

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 4-7-0-33, PC 6-11-1-43

    Total offense: C-I 374, PC 196

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 17-198, Larson 14-128

    Passing: C-I-Gindorff 4-7-0-33

    Receiving: C-I-Leonhardt 1-7, Larson 3-26

    Sub: C-I 3-2. Overall: C-I 5-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton at International Falls 7 p.m. Wednesday.

