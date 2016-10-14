Area Football: Pequot Lakes 34, Thief River Falls 14

Max Tangen completed two touchdown passes for the Patriots.

Pequot Lakes 0 14 6 14—34

TR Falls 0 8 6 0—14

Second quarter

PL-Deven Psyck 4 run (Psyck run)

TRF-Christian Larson 41 pass from Brayden Johnson (Derick Newland pass from Johnson)

PL-Maxx Schindel 21 pass from Max Tangen (pass fail)

Third quarter

PL-Psyck 6 run (run fail)

TRF-Noah Hawkins 21 run (kick fail)

Fourth quarter

PL-Psyck 3 run (Psyck run)

PL-Dylin Ackerman 8 pass from Tangen (pass fail)

Sub: PL 3-3. Overall: PL 4-3. Next: East Grand Forks at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m. Wednesday.