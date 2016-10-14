Search
    Area Football: Pequot Lakes 34, Thief River Falls 14

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:03 p.m.

    THIEF RIVER FALLS—Deven Psyck recorded three touchdowns during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 34-14 Midwest Red Subdistrict win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday.

    Max Tangen completed two touchdown passes for the Patriots.

    Pequot Lakes 0 14 6 14—34

    TR Falls 0 8 6 0—14

    Second quarter

    PL-Deven Psyck 4 run (Psyck run)

    TRF-Christian Larson 41 pass from Brayden Johnson (Derick Newland pass from Johnson)

    PL-Maxx Schindel 21 pass from Max Tangen (pass fail)

    Third quarter

    PL-Psyck 6 run (run fail)

    TRF-Noah Hawkins 21 run (kick fail)

    Fourth quarter

    PL-Psyck 3 run (Psyck run)

    PL-Dylin Ackerman 8 pass from Tangen (pass fail)

    Sub: PL 3-3. Overall: PL 4-3. Next: East Grand Forks at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m. Wednesday.

