Area Football: Aitkin 14, Moose Lake-Willow River 6

Aitkin Gobblers have won six straight since a season-opening loss.

Caleb Curtiss scored the other Gobblers touchdown, and Jeb Sanford tallied 18 tackles.

MLWR --0 6 0 0—6

Aitkin—7 7 0 0 --14

First quarter: A-Caleb Curtiss 23 run (Sam Peterson kick) 5:44

Second quarter: A-Peterson 19 run (Peterson kick) 8:48, M-Bryceton Butkiewicz 10 run (conversion fail) 1:52

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: A 140

Pass comp-att-int-yds: A 3-5-1-50

Total offense: A 190

Individual leaders

Rushing: A-Curtiss 11-75

Passing: A-Peterson 3-5-1-50

Sub: A 6-0. Overall: A 6-1. Next: Aitkin at Eveleth-Gilbert 7 p.m. Wednesday.