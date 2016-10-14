Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Football: Aitkin 14, Moose Lake-Willow River 6

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:03 p.m.

    AITKIN—Sam Peterson tallied a touchdown and two extra point kicks during the Aitkin Gobblers 14-6 Northeast Blue Subdistrict win over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Friday.

    Aitkin Gobblers have won six straight since a season-opening loss.

    Caleb Curtiss scored the other Gobblers touchdown, and Jeb Sanford tallied 18 tackles.

    MLWR --0 6 0 0—6

    Aitkin—7 7 0 0 --14

    First quarter: A-Caleb Curtiss 23 run (Sam Peterson kick) 5:44

    Second quarter: A-Peterson 19 run (Peterson kick) 8:48, M-Bryceton Butkiewicz 10 run (conversion fail) 1:52

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: A 140

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: A 3-5-1-50

    Total offense: A 190

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: A-Curtiss 11-75

    Passing: A-Peterson 3-5-1-50

    Sub: A 6-0. Overall: A 6-1. Next: Aitkin at Eveleth-Gilbert 7 p.m. Wednesday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballAitkin GobblersNortheast Blue Subdistrict
    Advertisement
    randomness