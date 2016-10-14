Search
    Hornets play to a tie, clinch top spot in conference

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:36 p.m.

    BAXTER—The Lake Region Christian Hornets had 11 chances, the closest coming on a header from Tyler Ogren on a pass from Johnny McGuire that just went wide of the goal, but were unable to get the ball in the net as they played to a 0-0 tie with Fourth Baptist in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Friday.

    Nick Christenson faced seven shots at for the net and turned them all away.

    With the tie tonight the Hornets earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament as they have just two games left in the regular season.

    Fourth Baptist 0 0—0

    Lake Region 0 0—0

    Shots on goal: LR 11, FB 7

    Goalkeepers: LF-Nick Christenson (7 saves); FB-JJ Webster (11 saves)

    Overall: LR 14-2-2; Conf: 8-0-2. Next: Lake Region Christian at Chisago 4 p.m. Monday.

