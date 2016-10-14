Hornets play to a tie, clinch top spot in conference
BAXTER—The Lake Region Christian Hornets had 11 chances, the closest coming on a header from Tyler Ogren on a pass from Johnny McGuire that just went wide of the goal, but were unable to get the ball in the net as they played to a 0-0 tie with Fourth Baptist in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Friday.
Nick Christenson faced seven shots at for the net and turned them all away.
With the tie tonight the Hornets earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament as they have just two games left in the regular season.
Fourth Baptist 0 0—0
Lake Region 0 0—0
Shots on goal: LR 11, FB 7
Goalkeepers: LF-Nick Christenson (7 saves); FB-JJ Webster (11 saves)
Overall: LR 14-2-2; Conf: 8-0-2. Next: Lake Region Christian at Chisago 4 p.m. Monday.