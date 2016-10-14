Schlegel's first score came on a 14-yard run in the first quarter. Joe Stolski passed to Jack Olson for the 2 -point conversion. Stolski hit Schlegel on a 10-yard TD pass for the second touchdown and Bradon Kramer ran for the 2-pointer.

In the second half, Will Lundstrom scored from 12 yards out to make the score 22-12. Schlegel scored the final points of the game on a 13-yard run in the final quarter of the game.

Sartell rolled up 322 total offensive yards to Brainerd's 277 yards.

Gabe Smith returned an interception 40 yards and Jayce Schroeder also had an interception for the Warriors who travel to Bemidji Oct. 24 for their final game of the season.