Basketball: BYAA registration, clinic Oct. 18
Brainerd Youth Athletic Association boys and girls third and fourth grade basketball registration will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Forestview Middle School gym in Baxter.
A clinic will follow registration from 6 to 7 p.m. conducted by the varsity boys and girls basketball staffs. Players should wear gym shoes and shorts for the clinic.
A meeting for BYAA parents will begin at 6:05 p.m. in the cafetorium at Forestview.
Call Tim Hill with questions at 218-251-8287.