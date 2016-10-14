Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Basketball: BYAA registration, clinic Oct. 18

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:38 p.m.

    Brainerd Youth Athletic Association boys and girls third and fourth grade basketball registration will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Forestview Middle School gym in Baxter.

    A clinic will follow registration from 6 to 7 p.m. conducted by the varsity boys and girls basketball staffs. Players should wear gym shoes and shorts for the clinic.

    A meeting for BYAA parents will begin at 6:05 p.m. in the cafetorium at Forestview.

    Call Tim Hill with questions at 218-251-8287.

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballBrainerd Youth Athletic AssociattionForestview Middle School
    Advertisement
    randomness