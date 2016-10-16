Area Football: Owls fly past Bertha-Hewitt

Recommended for you

In the fourth quarter, the Bears' Holt Truax ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Devin Dean tallied on a 6-yard run. Zachary Araca ran in Bertha-Hewitt's lone 2-point conversion.

Bertha-Hewitt 0 6 0 14—20

Underwood 0 12 20 12—44

B-H individual leaders

Rushing: Carter Perlinger 2-48, Holt Truax 5-29

Passing: Adam Bauch 5-13-2-100

Receiving: Ethan Kimber 2-44, Avery Pavek 1-31

Overall: BH 4-3. Next: Bertha-Hewitt at Underwood 7 p.m. Wednesday.