    Area Football: Owls fly past Bertha-Hewitt

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:36 p.m.

    HANCOCK—Andrew Becker returned a kickoff 83 yards for the Bertha-Hewitt Bears' first touchdown during their 44-20 loss to the Hancock Owls Friday.

    In the fourth quarter, the Bears' Holt Truax ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Devin Dean tallied on a 6-yard run. Zachary Araca ran in Bertha-Hewitt's lone 2-point conversion.

    Bertha-Hewitt 0 6 0 14—20

    Underwood 0 12 20 12—44

    B-H individual leaders

    Rushing: Carter Perlinger 2-48, Holt Truax 5-29

    Passing: Adam Bauch 5-13-2-100

    Receiving: Ethan Kimber 2-44, Avery Pavek 1-31

    Overall: BH 4-3. Next: Bertha-Hewitt at Underwood 7 p.m. Wednesday.

