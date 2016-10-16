Area Football: Owls fly past Bertha-Hewitt
HANCOCK—Andrew Becker returned a kickoff 83 yards for the Bertha-Hewitt Bears' first touchdown during their 44-20 loss to the Hancock Owls Friday.
In the fourth quarter, the Bears' Holt Truax ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Devin Dean tallied on a 6-yard run. Zachary Araca ran in Bertha-Hewitt's lone 2-point conversion.
Bertha-Hewitt 0 6 0 14—20
Underwood 0 12 20 12—44
B-H individual leaders
Rushing: Carter Perlinger 2-48, Holt Truax 5-29
Passing: Adam Bauch 5-13-2-100
Receiving: Ethan Kimber 2-44, Avery Pavek 1-31
Overall: BH 4-3. Next: Bertha-Hewitt at Underwood 7 p.m. Wednesday.