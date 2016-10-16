In singles, Payge Fitterer lost to Brynn Sauer of Rocori. In doubles, Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher lost to Rebekah Zweiner-Anne Bowe of St. Cloud Tech. Sydney Stock-Taya Person lost to Ashley Tarrolly-Katelyn Tarrolly of Tech.

"We are proud of how our girls competed (Saturday)," Warriors coach Lisa Salo said. "Our overall section tournament experience was successful and memorable.

"Our individuals competed (Saturday) with full effort and a positive attitude. We have so many exciting things to build off of with our team's second-place finish in the section and with these individuals getting great individual tournament experience. Payge, Britney and Taya, along with the majority of our varsity players, return and are already looking ahead to next season.

"Kennedy and Sydney have concluded their high school careers and have left their mark on our section and on Warrior Tennis. They, as well as all of our seniors, had a tremendous senior season."

Section 8-2A Individual tournament

Singles:

1st-Abbie Kelm (Bemidji), 2nd-Ashley Tarrolly (Tech)

Brynn Sauer (Rocori) def. Payge Fitterer (Brd) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

1st-Taylor Tarrolly-Katelyn Tarrolly (Tech); 2nd-Rebekah Zwiener-Anne Bowe (Tech) 2-1

Rebekah Zweiner-Anne Bowe (Tech) def. Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (Brd) 6-2, 6-2

Ashley Tarrolly-Katelyn Tarrolly (Tech) def. Taya Person-Sydney Stock (Brd) 6-0, 6-0