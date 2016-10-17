Area Football: WDC hosting Tackle Cancer Night Wednesday

The theme for this year's fundraiser is "Nobody has to tackle cancer alone!" and WDC is dedicating its last game of the season to Craig Klawitter, WDC high school science teacher who lost his battle with cancer Oct. 31, 2015.

"Participating in Tackle Cancer has become personal for our school," WDC activities director Norm Gallant said in a news release. "Unfortunately, we've lost several individuals over the past few years to this horrible disease."