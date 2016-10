Brainerd beat Pine River-Backus, lost to Monticello, beat Thief River Falls, and lost to Detroit Lakes, Dassel-Cokato and Monticello.

PR-B lost to Monticello, beat Zimmerman, lost to Dassel-Cokato, beat Zimmerman again and lost to Thief River Falls. Miah Hansen had 49 kills and 12 blocks for the Tigers, Annie Semmler had 98 set assists, Bailey Wynn 41 digs and Alyssa Semmler 16 blocks and 36 kills.

Team Places: 1-Mabel-Canton, 2-Armstrong, 3-Detroit Lakes, 4-Dassell-Cokato, 5-Monticello, 6-Brainerd, 7-Thief River Falls, 8-Pine River-Backus, 9-Zimmerman

Round One

Brainerd def. Pine River-Backus 25-23, 25-19

Monticello def. PRB 25-19, 25-19

Monticello def. Brainerd 25-10, 25-27

Mabel-Canton def. Zimmerman 25-6, 25-6

Thief River Falls def. Zimmerman 27-25, 25-10

Mabel-Canton def. Thief River Falls 26-24, 25-15

Armstrong def. Dassel-Cokato 25-13, 25-22

Detroit Lakes def. Dassel-Cokato 18-25, 25-14

Armstrong def. Detroit Lakes 30-28, 26-24

Round Two

Monticello def. Armstrong 25-17, 22-25

Armstrong def. Mabel-Canton 25-14, 18-25

Mabel- Canton def. Monticello 25-14, 25-17

Brainerd def. Thief River Falls 25-18, 25-19

Detroit Lakes def. Brainerd 22-25, 25-17

Detroit Lakes def. Thief River Falls 26-24, 24-26, 5-3

Dassel Cokato def. Zimmerman 25-20, 25-18

Pine River-Backus def. Zimmerman 25-21, 25-11

Dassel-Cokato def. Pine River-Backus 25-18, 25-16

Gold Division

Mabel-Canton def. Detroit Lakes 25-17, 25-19

Armstrong def. Detroit Lakes 25-11, 25-22

Mabel-Canton def. Armstrong 20-25, 25-18, 15-11

Silver Division

Dassell-Cokato def. Monticello 25-23, 25-10

Dassell-Cokato def. Brainerd 25-11, 25-9

Monticello def. Brainerd 27-25, 25-21

Bronze Division

Thief River Falls def. Zimmerman 25-20, 25-17

Pine River-Backus def. Zimmerman 20-25, 25-16, 15-11

Thief River Falls def. Pine River-Backus 27-25, 25-20

Overall: Brd 8-22, PRB 18-11. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 7 p.m. Tuesday.