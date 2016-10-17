Area Boys Soccer: Ogren's hat trick propels LRCS

Levi Jensen recorded two goals and two assists for the Hornets. Additional Hornet goals were by Jonathon McGuire, Jonas Boelter, Tim Moody and Nick Christenson.

Lake Region 4 5 9

Chisago 0 1 1

First half: LR-Levi Jensen (Tyler Ogren) 36:00, LR-Ogren (Jensen) 35:00, LR-Ogren (Jonas Boelter) 16:00, LR-Ogren :08

Second half: LR-Jonathon McGuire 33:00, C-Clinton Bennett (Riley Check) 32:00, LR-Boelter (Carson Moore) 28:00, LR-Tim Moody 17:00, LR-Jensen (Nick Ranweiler) 15:00, LR-Nick Christenson (Jensen) 8:00

Shots on goal: LR 16, C 6

Goalkeepers: LR-Christenson (2 saves), Clay Richter (3 saves); C-Seth Elliott (5 saves), Brandon Weber (2 saves)

Conference: LR 9-0-2. Overall: 15-2-2. Next: Lake Region Tuesday at St. Francis 4 p.m.