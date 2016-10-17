Area Girls Tennis: Stone wins only match as Patriots fall in semifinals
VIRGINIA—Alex Stone won at No. 3 singles for the South Subsection's No. 2-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots during a 6-1 loss to the North Subsection's No. 1 Virginia Bluedevils in the semifinals of the Section 8-1A Team Tournament Monday.
Semifinals
Virginia 6, Pequot Lakes 1
Singles
No. 1: Anna Seitz (V) def Alyssa Golden 6-2, 6-2
No. 2: Ava Warren (V) def Mallory Goerges 6-2, 6-4
No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def Grace Paulsen 6-3, 6-3
No. 4: Mary Skorich (V) def Alexis Lueck 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1: Callie Mauston-Alex Saxhaug (V) def Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Cassie Cornell-Amelia Cope-Robinson (V) def Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 7-6, 7-3, 6-4
No. 3: Caleece Myhre-Katie Scherf (V) def Alexa-Maddie 7-5, 7-5
Overall: PL finishes 15-7. Next: Pequot Lakes' Mallory Goerges in singles & Alyssa Golden-Alex Stone in doubles in Section 7-1A individual tournament at Quad Cities Tennis For All, Virginia, 9 a.m. Tuesday.