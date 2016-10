Area Volleyball: Pioneers sweep Little Falls

Hannah Kahl added 13 digs and Kylie Porter 15 set assists for the Pioneers.

Terra Motschke recorded 13 digs for the Flyers.

Pierz 25 25 25

Little Falls 17 16 7

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 1 kill, 4 digs

Cassie Smieja 7 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Hannah Kahl 13 digs

Leah Fuhrman 1 kill, 1 dig

Rebecca Athman 10 kills, 4 digs

Christina Benjamin

Kylie Porter 9 kills, 15 set assists, 6 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 1 ace, 1 kill, 18 set assists, 1 dig

Kacy Broschofsky 7 kills

Overall: Prz 20-7. Next: Holdingford at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 7 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Allie Steinmetz 5 digs

Sydney Berg 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs

Abi Miller 2 aces, 3 digs

Mackenzie Jendro 5 kills, 1 block

Kailey Ginter 5 set assists, 4 digs

Sophia Sowada 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Rachel Boros 1 kill, 1 block, 7 digs

Terra Motschke 1 set assist, 13 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 8 set assists, 3 digs

Overall: LF 4-20. Next: Little Falls hosts Zimmerman 7:15 p.m. Tuesday; Pierz hosts Holdingford 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Park Rapids 3,

Pine River-Backus 0

PARK RAPIDS—Miah Hansen cranked 17 kills during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 3-0 loss to the Park Rapids Panthers in a non-conference match Monday.

Annie Semmler registered 22 set assists and Bailey Wynn 15 digs for the Tigers.

Park Rapids 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus 21 20 11

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 22 set assists, 5 digs, 6 blocks, 6 kills

Gabby Rainwater 11 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills

Bailey Wynn 15 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

Anna Downie 1 dig

Anna Felthous 2 digs

Miah Hansen 3 digs, 4 blocks, 17 kills

Alyssa Semmler 2 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills

Shelby Adkins 1 set assist, 9 digs

Emma Mills 2 blocks, 1 ace

Riley Hirschey 3 digs

Overall: PRB 18-12. Next: Pine River-Backus in East Subsection 5-1A playoffs TBA.

LRCS 3, Chisago 1

CHISAGO—The Lake Region Christian School Hornets defeated Chisago 3-1 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools match Monday.

Chisago 16 25 17 21

Lake Region 25 18 25 25