High School Football: Warriors hope to rebound in regular-season finale
Win or lose in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bemidji Lumberjacks, the Brainerd Warriors are likely to get a home game when the Section 8-5A playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
So the Warriors' immediate focus is to regroup against Bemidji and erase the memory of a 35-7 loss to Sartell last week. Brainerd surrendered 35 unanswered points and 387 total yards and lost two fumbles inside the Sabres' 25.
"One game does not a season make," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said, "but we've played better this year than we did Friday. It's the same kids; the same kids we've been praising for their effort. That doesn't change.
"We want to play well, end the regular season on a good note. This is a good bunch of kids. The season has three pieces—Preseason, regular season and playoffs. One of the good things about the playoffs is you get to continue to play a great game."
Bemidji vs. Warriors
- When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Adamson Field, Brainerd
- Last meeting: Bemidji won 23-7 in 2015 regular season
- The series: Brainerd leads 36-30
This is the first year since 2008 that Bemidji has won less than six games and is below .500. The Lumberjacks (1-6) have been outscored 232-101 and have lost five straight. Their only win was 23-19 over Sauk Rapids in Week Two.
Bemidji coach Troy Hendricks thought this year could be a bit of a challenge.
"This bunch of seniors has had some success and our juniors haven't had a lot of success," he said. "The two grades together have struggled a little bit obviously. We're just trying to figure out how to handle adversity and how to play consistently no matter what the situation is."
Ethan Bush leads Bemidji rushers with 529 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Jonah Muller has thrown for 506 yards and three TDs. Alex Vollen, who has been out with an injury since Week Four, may return Wednesday. He's the leading receiver with 212 yards and two scores.
In a 42-14 loss to Moorhead last week, Bemidji totalled 176 yards on offense, all but three yards on the ground.
Brainerd's offense is led by halfback Charlie Geraets who has rushed for 972 yards and 12 TDs. Quarterback Will Peabody has added 513 yards rushing and two scores. Peabody and Sam Miller have combined to throw for 536 yards and four scores. Pat Gervenak leads the receivers with six receptions for 171 yards and a TD.
BRAINERD WARRIORS
OFFENSE
WR: 8-Pat Gervenak, 11-Max Boran, 82-Brandon Burgraff, 12-Cade Pikula, 87-Mike Bostrom
T: 75-Michael Bieganek, 74-Hunter Erickson, 71-Ryan Powers
G: 55-Seth Desrocher, 71-Ryan Powers, 52-David Olson, 50-Ryan Peterson
C: 62-Will Schneider, 53-Brett Hague
TE: 91-Greg Rider, 80-Sam Olson
QB: 15-Will Peabody, 7-Sam Miller, 16-Joe Stolski, 14-Abe Schlegel
RB: 28-Charlie Geraets, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Jacob Ebinger, 37-Joe Klang
FB: 47-Evan Schreifels
DEFENSE
Line: 91-Greg Rider, 95-Isaak Hines, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 74-Hunter Erickson, 32-Ryan Miller
OLB: 35-Brandon Justin, 48-Taylor Ludwig, 46-Nate King, 45-Morgan Gibson, 31-Corbin Pikula
ILB: 42-Luke Johnson, 55-Seth Desrocher, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 41-Devan Liebeg
CB: 36-Jeff Spieker, 21-Tanner Stenglein, 38-Chris Karels, 33-Cody Christiansen, 17-Tanner Clink, 22-KJ Jackson, 5-Tristan Richardt
S: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow, 40-Jake Hodge, 38-Chris Karels
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: 41-Devan Liebeg, 82-Brandon Burgraff
K: 81-Zach Henke
Holder: 15-Will Peabody
Long snapper: 35-Brandon Justin
Punt return: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow
Kick return: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson
BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS
OFFENSE:
QB: 6--Jonah Muller
RB: 7-Ethan Bush, 34-Thor Solien, 8- Jordan Anderson, 14-Calvin Faust
WR: 1-Alex Vollen, 9-Ryley Fenson, 11-Ryan Bieberdorf, 15-Keegan Saari
C: 78-Kaleb Pemberton, 72-Nolyn Claypool
G: 77-Caleb Klinke, 75-Matt Norgaard, 74-Seth Dreyer
T: 54-Alex Hasbargen, 74-Seth Dreyer, 60-Xavier Whalen, 68-Bryce Hendricks, 55-Aiden Chadwick
DEFENSE:
NG: 60-Xavier Whalen, 89-Alex Lazella
E: 4-Ben McDonald, 74-Seth Dreyer, 49-Travis Larson
OLB: 3-Caleb Carlson, 52-Lincoln Ryan, 25-Seth Baake
ILB: 38-Nick Peterson, 53-Nate Snell
CB: 2-Javon Rodgers, 11-Ryan Bieberdorf, 24-Matt Gish, 26-Carter Hansen
S: 5-Travis Golden, 25-Seth Baake, 1-Alex Vollen, 26-Carter Hansen
SPECIAL TEAMS:
Punt return: 2-Javon Rodgers
Kick return: 2-Javon Rodgers
Kicker: 42-Lineas Whiting, 8-Jordan Anderson
Holder: 6-Jonah Muller
Punter: 86-Cole Milz
WARRIORS SCHEDULE
Sept 1, at Elk River — Lost 42-0
Sept 9, at St. Cloud Apollo — WON 28-21
Sept 16, Willmar — WON 21-7
Sept 23, at Sauk Rapids — WON 35-7
Sept 30, Moorhead — WON 27-22
Oct 8, Alexandria 2 p.m. — Lost 59-45
Oct 14, at Sartell — Lost 35-7
Oct 19, Bemidji 7 p.m.
Section 8-5A Playoffs
Oct 25, Opening round, at high seeds, 7 p.m.
Oct 29, Semifinals, at high seeds, times TBA
Nov 4, Championship, at St. John's University, 7 p.m.
NORTH CENTRAL RED SUBDISTRICT
Subdistrict Records
Alexandria 6-0, St. Cloud Tech 6-0, Brainerd 4-2, Moorhead 4-2, Sartell 4-2, Rocori 3-3, Sauk Rapids 1-5, Bemidji 1-5, Willmar 1-5, St. Cloud Apollo 0-6
Oct. 14 Results
Sartell 35, Brainerd 7
Alexandria 35, Rocori 0
Tech 28, Willmar 14
Moorhead 42, Bemidji 14
Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Apollo 26
SECTION 8-5A
Overall Records
Alexandria 7-0, Sartell 4-3, Brainerd 4-3, Moorhead 4-3, Bemidji 1-6, St. Cloud Apollo 1-6
TEAM STATS
Points per-game average: Brainerd 23.2, opposition 27.4
Yards per game average: Brainerd 335.1, opposition 377.9