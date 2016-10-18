So the Warriors' immediate focus is to regroup against Bemidji and erase the memory of a 35-7 loss to Sartell last week. Brainerd surrendered 35 unanswered points and 387 total yards and lost two fumbles inside the Sabres' 25.

"One game does not a season make," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said, "but we've played better this year than we did Friday. It's the same kids; the same kids we've been praising for their effort. That doesn't change.

"We want to play well, end the regular season on a good note. This is a good bunch of kids. The season has three pieces—Preseason, regular season and playoffs. One of the good things about the playoffs is you get to continue to play a great game."

Bemidji vs. Warriors

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Adamson Field, Brainerd

Last meeting: Bemidji won 23-7 in 2015 regular season

The series: Brainerd leads 36-30

This is the first year since 2008 that Bemidji has won less than six games and is below .500. The Lumberjacks (1-6) have been outscored 232-101 and have lost five straight. Their only win was 23-19 over Sauk Rapids in Week Two.

Bemidji coach Troy Hendricks thought this year could be a bit of a challenge.

"This bunch of seniors has had some success and our juniors haven't had a lot of success," he said. "The two grades together have struggled a little bit obviously. We're just trying to figure out how to handle adversity and how to play consistently no matter what the situation is."

Ethan Bush leads Bemidji rushers with 529 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Jonah Muller has thrown for 506 yards and three TDs. Alex Vollen, who has been out with an injury since Week Four, may return Wednesday. He's the leading receiver with 212 yards and two scores.

In a 42-14 loss to Moorhead last week, Bemidji totalled 176 yards on offense, all but three yards on the ground.

Brainerd's offense is led by halfback Charlie Geraets who has rushed for 972 yards and 12 TDs. Quarterback Will Peabody has added 513 yards rushing and two scores. Peabody and Sam Miller have combined to throw for 536 yards and four scores. Pat Gervenak leads the receivers with six receptions for 171 yards and a TD.

BRAINERD WARRIORS

OFFENSE

WR: 8-Pat Gervenak, 11-Max Boran, 82-Brandon Burgraff, 12-Cade Pikula, 87-Mike Bostrom

T: 75-Michael Bieganek, 74-Hunter Erickson, 71-Ryan Powers

G: 55-Seth Desrocher, 71-Ryan Powers, 52-David Olson, 50-Ryan Peterson

C: 62-Will Schneider, 53-Brett Hague

TE: 91-Greg Rider, 80-Sam Olson

QB: 15-Will Peabody, 7-Sam Miller, 16-Joe Stolski, 14-Abe Schlegel

RB: 28-Charlie Geraets, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Jacob Ebinger, 37-Joe Klang

FB: 47-Evan Schreifels

DEFENSE

Line: 91-Greg Rider, 95-Isaak Hines, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 74-Hunter Erickson, 32-Ryan Miller

OLB: 35-Brandon Justin, 48-Taylor Ludwig, 46-Nate King, 45-Morgan Gibson, 31-Corbin Pikula

ILB: 42-Luke Johnson, 55-Seth Desrocher, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 41-Devan Liebeg

CB: 36-Jeff Spieker, 21-Tanner Stenglein, 38-Chris Karels, 33-Cody Christiansen, 17-Tanner Clink, 22-KJ Jackson, 5-Tristan Richardt

S: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow, 40-Jake Hodge, 38-Chris Karels

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: 41-Devan Liebeg, 82-Brandon Burgraff

K: 81-Zach Henke

Holder: 15-Will Peabody

Long snapper: 35-Brandon Justin

Punt return: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow

Kick return: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS

OFFENSE:

QB: 6--Jonah Muller

RB: 7-Ethan Bush, 34-Thor Solien, 8- Jordan Anderson, 14-Calvin Faust

WR: 1-Alex Vollen, 9-Ryley Fenson, 11-Ryan Bieberdorf, 15-Keegan Saari

C: 78-Kaleb Pemberton, 72-Nolyn Claypool

G: 77-Caleb Klinke, 75-Matt Norgaard, 74-Seth Dreyer

T: 54-Alex Hasbargen, 74-Seth Dreyer, 60-Xavier Whalen, 68-Bryce Hendricks, 55-Aiden Chadwick

DEFENSE:

NG: 60-Xavier Whalen, 89-Alex Lazella

E: 4-Ben McDonald, 74-Seth Dreyer, 49-Travis Larson

OLB: 3-Caleb Carlson, 52-Lincoln Ryan, 25-Seth Baake

ILB: 38-Nick Peterson, 53-Nate Snell

CB: 2-Javon Rodgers, 11-Ryan Bieberdorf, 24-Matt Gish, 26-Carter Hansen

S: 5-Travis Golden, 25-Seth Baake, 1-Alex Vollen, 26-Carter Hansen

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Punt return: 2-Javon Rodgers

Kick return: 2-Javon Rodgers

Kicker: 42-Lineas Whiting, 8-Jordan Anderson

Holder: 6-Jonah Muller

Punter: 86-Cole Milz

WARRIORS SCHEDULE

Sept 1, at Elk River — Lost 42-0

Sept 9, at St. Cloud Apollo — WON 28-21

Sept 16, Willmar — WON 21-7

Sept 23, at Sauk Rapids — WON 35-7

Sept 30, Moorhead — WON 27-22

Oct 8, Alexandria 2 p.m. — Lost 59-45

Oct 14, at Sartell — Lost 35-7

Oct 19, Bemidji 7 p.m.

Section 8-5A Playoffs

Oct 25, Opening round, at high seeds, 7 p.m.

Oct 29, Semifinals, at high seeds, times TBA

Nov 4, Championship, at St. John's University, 7 p.m.

NORTH CENTRAL RED SUBDISTRICT

Subdistrict Records

Alexandria 6-0, St. Cloud Tech 6-0, Brainerd 4-2, Moorhead 4-2, Sartell 4-2, Rocori 3-3, Sauk Rapids 1-5, Bemidji 1-5, Willmar 1-5, St. Cloud Apollo 0-6

Oct. 14 Results

Sartell 35, Brainerd 7

Alexandria 35, Rocori 0

Tech 28, Willmar 14

Moorhead 42, Bemidji 14

Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Apollo 26

SECTION 8-5A

Overall Records

Alexandria 7-0, Sartell 4-3, Brainerd 4-3, Moorhead 4-3, Bemidji 1-6, St. Cloud Apollo 1-6

TEAM STATS

Points per-game average: Brainerd 23.2, opposition 27.4

Yards per game average: Brainerd 335.1, opposition 377.9