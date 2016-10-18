Julia Wallace, Maggie Matson, Emilia Manda, Kylie Lange, diver Anna Herath and manager Melanie Jacobson completed their regular-season careers with a resounding 120-62 victory. Julia Wallace won two events and Lange one as Brainerd finished the regular season 7-1 in the Central Lakes Conference, 8-2 overall.

"These last few years have been up and down, you have good meets and you have bad meets," Lange said. "It's really nice to finish out doing really good with all my swim family. I love all these people. We're literally like sisters. We all get along so well."

Warriors coach Dan Anderson called this a "great group" of seniors, in and out of the pool. In the last four years, they have helped Brainerd to a 30-3 CLC record and a 33-5 overall mark, including an unbeaten dual meet season in 2013.

"Where you really see it is in practice, just the example they set for the younger kids," Anderson said. "This group of freshmen seem so mature beyond their years, but I know it's because of our seniors that taught them, the way you train, the way you practice, the way you carry yourself, the way you compete."

Lange was particularly thrilled with her 100 breaststroke victory at 1:14.00.

"It was super exciting because my legs kind of hurt today," she said. "We have really hard practices and we didn't have a recover day for this meet. I was just really nervous for it because this is my last meet here, swimming in this pool in my last event, I just gave it my all."

The Warriors, who won all 12 events Tuesday, compete in the Central Lakes Conference Championships Oct. 29 at Alexandria before heading to the Section 8-2A meet Nov. 11-12 at St. Cloud Tech.

"We have a good taper team," Lange said. "I would imagine all of us can drop at least a few seconds and hopefully surprise everyone at sections and move up a few spots."

Anderson said at the beginning of the season there were question marks which have since been answered.

"We knew we had the potential to have a good team," he said. "It's become a pretty good team. A lot of it goes back to senior leadership. We tell (the girls) to trust us, trust your training, trust what the coaches are telling you and they buy into it.

"Boy, they compete hard. They compete against each other every day in practice. Tonight we had some relays that were kind of evenly matched and they were looking over at each other—bragging rights—that sort of thing. It's been a fun team to coach."

Brainerd 120, Apollo 62

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd ( Katie Streiff, Kylie Lange, Isabelle Prozinski , Sophie Exsted) 2:01.75; 2-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Gabby VanHorn, Jamie Wallace, Jacquilyn Rude) 2:02.03

200 freestyle: 1-Madelynn Gibbons (B) 2:09.86, 2-Hannah Tatge (B) 2:11.48, 4-Jenna Host (B) 2:20.26

200 individual medley: 1-Julia Wallace 2:28.47, 2-Prozinski 2:36.93, 3-Madison Lund (B) 2:41.86

50 freestyle: 1-Streiff 26.25, 3-Jamie Wallace 27.05, 4-Rude 27.40

Diving: 1-Cami Harmer (B) 2:21.15, 2-Anna Herath (B) 2:18.40, 3-Emma Korhonen (B) 200.05

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff 1:00.34, 2-Gibbons 1:07.92, 4-Tarin Skinner (B) 1:11.79

100 freestyle: 1-Jamie Wallace 59.00, 2-Rude 59.74, 4-Prozinski 1:01.69

500 freestyle: 1-Tatge 5:55.90, 2-Host 6:06.40, 3-VanHorn 6:07.48

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Madison Holm, Prozinski, Jamie Wallace, Gibbons) 1:49.28; Brainerd (Tatge, Rude, Skinner, Streiff) 1:49.50

100 backstroke: 1-Julia Wallace 1:05.17, 2-Exsted 1:09.33

100 breaststroke: 1-Lange 1:14.00, 2-VanHorn 1:17.12, 4-Holm 1:21.99

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Exsted, Tatge, Sidney Miller, Julia Wallace) 4:05.26; 2-Brainerd (Lund, VanHorn, Host, Gibbons) 4:06.88