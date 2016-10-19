Search
    Area Volleyball: W-DC earns Park Region title

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:16 a.m.

    WADENA—Casey Volkmann accumulated 11 kills, seven digs, four ace serves and two blocks for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, who defeated Bertha-Hewitt 3-0 Tuesday to win the Park Region Conference.

    Ashley Adams tallied 24 set assists, two ace serves and one block for the Wolverines.

    Bertha-Hewitt 10 12 8

    Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

    Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

    Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 2 blocks

    Lila Lohmiller 5 ace serves, 4 digs

    Ashley Adams 2 ace serves, 24 set assists, 1 block

    Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 2 blocks

    Kyla Ness 3 digs

    Katlyn Heaton 2 ace serves, 2 digs

    Casey Volkmann 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 ace serves, 7 digs

    Sophie Kreklau 2 kills

    Ellie Miron 6 kills, 1 block

    Kylee Hopp 1 kill

    Conference: WDC 7-0. Overall: WDC 19-9. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek in South Subsection 8-2A playoffs TBA.

    Aitkin 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

    AITKIN—Ellie Michaletz collected 10 kills to reach 1,000 for her career and added, four digs and two ace serves in leading the Aitkin Gobblers to a 3-0 Great River Conference win over Hinckley-Finlayson Tuesday.

    Taylor Ehnstrom added 21 set assists, nine ace serves and two kills for the Gobblers, who have won seven straight and secured the No. 2 spot in the final conference standings.

    Hinckley-Finlayson 13 12 12

    Aitkin 25 25 25

    Aitkin statistics

    Ally Bright 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

    Samantha Stiernagle 3 digs

    Taylor Ehnstrom 2 kills, 9 ace serves, 21 set assists

    Taylor Crotty 1 kill. 2 ace serves

    Ellie Michaletz 10 kills, 2 ace serves, 4 digs

    Kayla Thompson 2 kills, 1 ace serve

    Maggi Fellerman 5 kills

    Angel Tellinghuisen 1 kill, 4 ace serves

    McKenna MacDonald 1 kill, 2 ace serves

    Conference: A 10-1. Overall: A 22-6. Next: Aitkin in South Subsection 1 7-2A tournament TBA.

    Pequot Lakes 3, Crosby-Ironton 0

    PEQUOT LAKES—Corina Ruud tallied 13 kills during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 3-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.

    Quinn Kratochvill recorded 17 set assists for the Patriots.

    Shyanne Loiland registered 10 kills for the Rangers.

    Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

    Crosby-Ironton 19 21 19

    Crosby-Ironton statistics

    Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 2 aces, 5 digs

    Kylie Monson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 4 aces, 16 digs

    Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 4 digs

    Shyanne Loiland 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

    Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist

    Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 16 digs

    Jamie Nelson 1 kill, 22 set assists, 1 ace, 6 digs

    Nicki Glomski 2 digs

    Sam Gutzman 1 ace, 7 digs

    Conference: C-I 1-3. Overall: C-I 13-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Upsala tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Emily Stevens 6 digs

    Quinn Kratochvil 17 set assists, 1 ace, 3 digs

    Molly Dotty 2 digs

    Mariah Rickard 1 ace, 1 dig

    Alexia Rickard 2 digs

    Karli Skog 11 set assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs

    Sannah Lohmiller 2 set assists, 3 digs

    Corina Ruud 13 kills, 4 blocks

    Clare Ganley 8 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs

    Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs

    Alie Johanneck 2 kills, 2 blocks

    Britt Kratochvil 3 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs

    Conference: PL 3-1. Overall: PL 20-7. Next: Pequot Lakes in South Subsection 8-2A tournament TBA.

    Pierz 3, Holdingford 0

    PIERZ—Cassie Smieja turned in 12 kills and four blocks for the Pierz Pioneers who wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 Central Minnesota Conference win over the Holdingford Huskers Tuesday.

    Pierz's Breanna Hopkins and Kylie Porter put up 19 and 12 set assists respectively.

    Holdingford 18 24 23

    Pierz 25 26 25

    Pierz statistics

    Kelsi Stuckmayer 2 digs

    Cassie Smieja 12 kills, 4 blocks

    Hannah Kahl 11 digs

    Leah Fuhrman 7 kills, 9 digs

    Rebecca Athman 7 kills, 1 set assist, 9 digs

    Kylie Porter 1 ace serve, 3 kills, four blocks, 12 set assists, 4 digs

    BreAnna Hopkins 2 kills, 19 set assists, 4 digs

    Claire Reardon 2 ace serves, 6 digs

    Kacy Broschofsky 6 kills, 1 block

    Conference: Prz 3-4. Overall: Prz 21-7. Next: Pierz in North Subsection 6-2A playoffs TBA

    Verndale 3, Pillager 0

    VERNDALE—Morgan Glenz tallied 12 kills and 14 digs during the Verndale Pirates 3-0 Park Region Conference win over the Pillager Huskies Tuesday.

    Haley Stinar added 12 set assists and three digs for the Pirates who have won six straight.

    Pillager's Tricia Engholm tallied 15 set assists and seven digs.

    Verndale 25 25 25

    Pillager 16 18 20

    Pillager statistics

    Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

    Tricia Engholm 1 kill, 15 set assists, 7 digs

    Kassie Gardner 1 ace, 3 kills, 9 digs

    Jordan Forsberg 1 kill, 1 set assist, 8 digs

    Julia Johnson 1 ace, 4 kills

    Samantha Thomas 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs

    Hailea Books 9 digs

    Conference: P 2-5. Overall: P 12-12. Next: Pillager in East Subsection B Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.

    Verndale statistics

    Leah Crider 1 kill

    Allison Olsson 4 blocks, 4 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs

    Shania Glenz 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 8 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 set assists, 3 digs

    Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 14 digs

    Jensyn Schluttner 1 dig

    Katie Johnson 1 block, 1 dig

    Haley Stinar 12 set assists, 3 digs

    Megan Dougherty 12 set assists, 3 digs

    Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 3 digs

    Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 8 digs

    Conference: V 6-1. Overall: V 19-5. Next: Verndale at Underwood tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.

    Lake Region 3, St. Francis 0

    ST. FRANCIS—The Lake Region Christian Hornets wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 victory over St. Francis Tuesday.

    The Hornets will play in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools State Tournament Oct. 27-29 at Rosemount.

    St. Francis 15 16 12

    Lake Region 25 25 25

    Little Falls 3, Zimmerman 2

    LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Flyers defeated the Zimmerman Thunder 3-2 in Tuesday's Granite Ridge Conference clash.

