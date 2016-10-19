Area Volleyball: W-DC earns Park Region title

Ashley Adams tallied 24 set assists, two ace serves and one block for the Wolverines.

Bertha-Hewitt 10 12 8

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 2 blocks

Lila Lohmiller 5 ace serves, 4 digs

Ashley Adams 2 ace serves, 24 set assists, 1 block

Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 2 blocks

Kyla Ness 3 digs

Katlyn Heaton 2 ace serves, 2 digs

Casey Volkmann 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 ace serves, 7 digs

Sophie Kreklau 2 kills

Ellie Miron 6 kills, 1 block

Kylee Hopp 1 kill

Conference: WDC 7-0. Overall: WDC 19-9. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek in South Subsection 8-2A playoffs TBA.

Aitkin 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

AITKIN—Ellie Michaletz collected 10 kills to reach 1,000 for her career and added, four digs and two ace serves in leading the Aitkin Gobblers to a 3-0 Great River Conference win over Hinckley-Finlayson Tuesday.

Taylor Ehnstrom added 21 set assists, nine ace serves and two kills for the Gobblers, who have won seven straight and secured the No. 2 spot in the final conference standings.

Hinckley-Finlayson 13 12 12

Aitkin 25 25 25

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Samantha Stiernagle 3 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 2 kills, 9 ace serves, 21 set assists

Taylor Crotty 1 kill. 2 ace serves

Ellie Michaletz 10 kills, 2 ace serves, 4 digs

Kayla Thompson 2 kills, 1 ace serve

Maggi Fellerman 5 kills

Angel Tellinghuisen 1 kill, 4 ace serves

McKenna MacDonald 1 kill, 2 ace serves

Conference: A 10-1. Overall: A 22-6. Next: Aitkin in South Subsection 1 7-2A tournament TBA.

Pequot Lakes 3, Crosby-Ironton 0

PEQUOT LAKES—Corina Ruud tallied 13 kills during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 3-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.

Quinn Kratochvill recorded 17 set assists for the Patriots.

Shyanne Loiland registered 10 kills for the Rangers.

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton 19 21 19

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 2 aces, 5 digs

Kylie Monson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 4 aces, 16 digs

Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 4 digs

Shyanne Loiland 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist

Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 16 digs

Jamie Nelson 1 kill, 22 set assists, 1 ace, 6 digs

Nicki Glomski 2 digs

Sam Gutzman 1 ace, 7 digs

Conference: C-I 1-3. Overall: C-I 13-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Upsala tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 6 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 17 set assists, 1 ace, 3 digs

Molly Dotty 2 digs

Mariah Rickard 1 ace, 1 dig

Alexia Rickard 2 digs

Karli Skog 11 set assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 2 set assists, 3 digs

Corina Ruud 13 kills, 4 blocks

Clare Ganley 8 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs

Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs

Alie Johanneck 2 kills, 2 blocks

Britt Kratochvil 3 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs

Conference: PL 3-1. Overall: PL 20-7. Next: Pequot Lakes in South Subsection 8-2A tournament TBA.

Pierz 3, Holdingford 0

PIERZ—Cassie Smieja turned in 12 kills and four blocks for the Pierz Pioneers who wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 Central Minnesota Conference win over the Holdingford Huskers Tuesday.

Pierz's Breanna Hopkins and Kylie Porter put up 19 and 12 set assists respectively.

Holdingford 18 24 23

Pierz 25 26 25

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 2 digs

Cassie Smieja 12 kills, 4 blocks

Hannah Kahl 11 digs

Leah Fuhrman 7 kills, 9 digs

Rebecca Athman 7 kills, 1 set assist, 9 digs

Kylie Porter 1 ace serve, 3 kills, four blocks, 12 set assists, 4 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 2 kills, 19 set assists, 4 digs

Claire Reardon 2 ace serves, 6 digs

Kacy Broschofsky 6 kills, 1 block

Conference: Prz 3-4. Overall: Prz 21-7. Next: Pierz in North Subsection 6-2A playoffs TBA

Verndale 3, Pillager 0

VERNDALE—Morgan Glenz tallied 12 kills and 14 digs during the Verndale Pirates 3-0 Park Region Conference win over the Pillager Huskies Tuesday.

Haley Stinar added 12 set assists and three digs for the Pirates who have won six straight.

Pillager's Tricia Engholm tallied 15 set assists and seven digs.

Verndale 25 25 25

Pillager 16 18 20

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Tricia Engholm 1 kill, 15 set assists, 7 digs

Kassie Gardner 1 ace, 3 kills, 9 digs

Jordan Forsberg 1 kill, 1 set assist, 8 digs

Julia Johnson 1 ace, 4 kills

Samantha Thomas 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs

Hailea Books 9 digs

Conference: P 2-5. Overall: P 12-12. Next: Pillager in East Subsection B Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.

Verndale statistics

Leah Crider 1 kill

Allison Olsson 4 blocks, 4 digs

Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs

Shania Glenz 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 8 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 set assists, 3 digs

Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 14 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 1 dig

Katie Johnson 1 block, 1 dig

Haley Stinar 12 set assists, 3 digs

Megan Dougherty 12 set assists, 3 digs

Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 3 digs

Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 8 digs

Conference: V 6-1. Overall: V 19-5. Next: Verndale at Underwood tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.

Lake Region 3, St. Francis 0

ST. FRANCIS—The Lake Region Christian Hornets wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 victory over St. Francis Tuesday.

The Hornets will play in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools State Tournament Oct. 27-29 at Rosemount.

St. Francis 15 16 12

Lake Region 25 25 25

Little Falls 3, Zimmerman 2

LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Flyers defeated the Zimmerman Thunder 3-2 in Tuesday's Granite Ridge Conference clash.