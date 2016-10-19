Area Volleyball: W-DC earns Park Region title
WADENA—Casey Volkmann accumulated 11 kills, seven digs, four ace serves and two blocks for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, who defeated Bertha-Hewitt 3-0 Tuesday to win the Park Region Conference.
Ashley Adams tallied 24 set assists, two ace serves and one block for the Wolverines.
Bertha-Hewitt 10 12 8
Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25
Wadena-Deer Creek statistics
Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 2 blocks
Lila Lohmiller 5 ace serves, 4 digs
Ashley Adams 2 ace serves, 24 set assists, 1 block
Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 2 blocks
Kyla Ness 3 digs
Katlyn Heaton 2 ace serves, 2 digs
Casey Volkmann 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 ace serves, 7 digs
Sophie Kreklau 2 kills
Ellie Miron 6 kills, 1 block
Kylee Hopp 1 kill
Conference: WDC 7-0. Overall: WDC 19-9. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek in South Subsection 8-2A playoffs TBA.
Aitkin 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
AITKIN—Ellie Michaletz collected 10 kills to reach 1,000 for her career and added, four digs and two ace serves in leading the Aitkin Gobblers to a 3-0 Great River Conference win over Hinckley-Finlayson Tuesday.
Taylor Ehnstrom added 21 set assists, nine ace serves and two kills for the Gobblers, who have won seven straight and secured the No. 2 spot in the final conference standings.
Hinckley-Finlayson 13 12 12
Aitkin 25 25 25
Aitkin statistics
Ally Bright 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 digs
Samantha Stiernagle 3 digs
Taylor Ehnstrom 2 kills, 9 ace serves, 21 set assists
Taylor Crotty 1 kill. 2 ace serves
Ellie Michaletz 10 kills, 2 ace serves, 4 digs
Kayla Thompson 2 kills, 1 ace serve
Maggi Fellerman 5 kills
Angel Tellinghuisen 1 kill, 4 ace serves
McKenna MacDonald 1 kill, 2 ace serves
Conference: A 10-1. Overall: A 22-6. Next: Aitkin in South Subsection 1 7-2A tournament TBA.
Pequot Lakes 3, Crosby-Ironton 0
PEQUOT LAKES—Corina Ruud tallied 13 kills during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 3-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.
Quinn Kratochvill recorded 17 set assists for the Patriots.
Shyanne Loiland registered 10 kills for the Rangers.
Pequot Lakes 25 25 25
Crosby-Ironton 19 21 19
Crosby-Ironton statistics
Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 2 aces, 5 digs
Kylie Monson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 4 aces, 16 digs
Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 4 digs
Shyanne Loiland 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist
Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 16 digs
Jamie Nelson 1 kill, 22 set assists, 1 ace, 6 digs
Nicki Glomski 2 digs
Sam Gutzman 1 ace, 7 digs
Conference: C-I 1-3. Overall: C-I 13-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Upsala tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.
Pequot Lakes statistics
Emily Stevens 6 digs
Quinn Kratochvil 17 set assists, 1 ace, 3 digs
Molly Dotty 2 digs
Mariah Rickard 1 ace, 1 dig
Alexia Rickard 2 digs
Karli Skog 11 set assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs
Sannah Lohmiller 2 set assists, 3 digs
Corina Ruud 13 kills, 4 blocks
Clare Ganley 8 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs
Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs
Alie Johanneck 2 kills, 2 blocks
Britt Kratochvil 3 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs
Conference: PL 3-1. Overall: PL 20-7. Next: Pequot Lakes in South Subsection 8-2A tournament TBA.
Pierz 3, Holdingford 0
PIERZ—Cassie Smieja turned in 12 kills and four blocks for the Pierz Pioneers who wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 Central Minnesota Conference win over the Holdingford Huskers Tuesday.
Pierz's Breanna Hopkins and Kylie Porter put up 19 and 12 set assists respectively.
Holdingford 18 24 23
Pierz 25 26 25
Pierz statistics
Kelsi Stuckmayer 2 digs
Cassie Smieja 12 kills, 4 blocks
Hannah Kahl 11 digs
Leah Fuhrman 7 kills, 9 digs
Rebecca Athman 7 kills, 1 set assist, 9 digs
Kylie Porter 1 ace serve, 3 kills, four blocks, 12 set assists, 4 digs
BreAnna Hopkins 2 kills, 19 set assists, 4 digs
Claire Reardon 2 ace serves, 6 digs
Kacy Broschofsky 6 kills, 1 block
Conference: Prz 3-4. Overall: Prz 21-7. Next: Pierz in North Subsection 6-2A playoffs TBA
Verndale 3, Pillager 0
VERNDALE—Morgan Glenz tallied 12 kills and 14 digs during the Verndale Pirates 3-0 Park Region Conference win over the Pillager Huskies Tuesday.
Haley Stinar added 12 set assists and three digs for the Pirates who have won six straight.
Pillager's Tricia Engholm tallied 15 set assists and seven digs.
Verndale 25 25 25
Pillager 16 18 20
Pillager statistics
Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
Tricia Engholm 1 kill, 15 set assists, 7 digs
Kassie Gardner 1 ace, 3 kills, 9 digs
Jordan Forsberg 1 kill, 1 set assist, 8 digs
Julia Johnson 1 ace, 4 kills
Samantha Thomas 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs
Hailea Books 9 digs
Conference: P 2-5. Overall: P 12-12. Next: Pillager in East Subsection B Section 5-1A playoffs TBA.
Verndale statistics
Leah Crider 1 kill
Allison Olsson 4 blocks, 4 digs
Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs
Shania Glenz 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 8 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 set assists, 3 digs
Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 14 digs
Jensyn Schluttner 1 dig
Katie Johnson 1 block, 1 dig
Haley Stinar 12 set assists, 3 digs
Megan Dougherty 12 set assists, 3 digs
Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 3 digs
Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 8 digs
Conference: V 6-1. Overall: V 19-5. Next: Verndale at Underwood tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.
Lake Region 3, St. Francis 0
ST. FRANCIS—The Lake Region Christian Hornets wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 victory over St. Francis Tuesday.
The Hornets will play in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools State Tournament Oct. 27-29 at Rosemount.
St. Francis 15 16 12
Lake Region 25 25 25
Little Falls 3, Zimmerman 2
LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Flyers defeated the Zimmerman Thunder 3-2 in Tuesday's Granite Ridge Conference clash.