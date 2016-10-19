Athletes and parents can complete paperwork and pay fees online at anytime prior to the first practice by going to the activities and athletics page of the school website and choosing the grey boxes on the left titled, "Register Online" and "Pay Fees OnLine."

All athletes need a physical dated 8-1-14 or later.

Please contact the activities office at 218-568-9213 or by emailing mhelmrichs@isd186.org if you have questions.