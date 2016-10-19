High School Football: Pirates deal Cards 20-14 loss

Holmberg rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries and caught six passes for 40 yards.

Lombard completed 7 of 17 passes for 73 yards with two interceptions and Eric Lisson carried 28 times for 97 yards.

The Cards finish regular season play 4-4 and are 4-2 in the sub-district.

Crookston 7 7 6 0—20

Staples-Motley 0 14 0 0—14

First quarter

C-Cade Salentine 23 run (Eric Cole kick) 1:38

Second quarter

SM-Dalton Holmberg 10 run (Josh Lombard run) 11:00

C-Chris Wavra 1 run (Cole kick) 4:30

SM-Lombard 1 run (run failed) 0:29

Third quarter

C-Wavra 27 run (kick fail) 10:22

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 45-218, C 45-188

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 7-18-2-73, C 4-7-0-30

Total offense: SM 291, C 218

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Holmberg 14-112, Eric Lisson 28-97

Passing: SM-7-17-2-73

Receiving: SM-Holmberg 6-40

Sub: SM 4-2. Overall: SM 4-4. Next: Staples-Motley in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.