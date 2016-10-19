Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    High School Football: Pirates deal Cards 20-14 loss

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:30 p.m.

    CROOKSTON—Dalton Holmberg and Josh Lombard ran for touchdowns in the Staples-Motley Cardinals' 20-14 loss to the Crookston Pirates in a non-subdistrict game Wednesday.

    Holmberg rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries and caught six passes for 40 yards.

    Lombard completed 7 of 17 passes for 73 yards with two interceptions and Eric Lisson carried 28 times for 97 yards.

    The Cards finish regular season play 4-4 and are 4-2 in the sub-district.

    Crookston 7 7 6 0—20

    Staples-Motley 0 14 0 0—14

    First quarter

    C-Cade Salentine 23 run (Eric Cole kick) 1:38

    Second quarter

    SM-Dalton Holmberg 10 run (Josh Lombard run) 11:00

    C-Chris Wavra 1 run (Cole kick) 4:30

    SM-Lombard 1 run (run failed) 0:29

    Third quarter

    C-Wavra 27 run (kick fail) 10:22

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: SM 45-218, C 45-188

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 7-18-2-73, C 4-7-0-30

    Total offense: SM 291, C 218

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: SM-Holmberg 14-112, Eric Lisson 28-97

    Passing: SM-7-17-2-73

    Receiving: SM-Holmberg 6-40

    Sub: SM 4-2. Overall: SM 4-4. Next: Staples-Motley in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballStaples-Motley Cardinalscrookston piratesnon-subdistrict
    Advertisement