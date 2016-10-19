High School Football: Pirates deal Cards 20-14 loss
CROOKSTON—Dalton Holmberg and Josh Lombard ran for touchdowns in the Staples-Motley Cardinals' 20-14 loss to the Crookston Pirates in a non-subdistrict game Wednesday.
Holmberg rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries and caught six passes for 40 yards.
Lombard completed 7 of 17 passes for 73 yards with two interceptions and Eric Lisson carried 28 times for 97 yards.
The Cards finish regular season play 4-4 and are 4-2 in the sub-district.
Crookston 7 7 6 0—20
Staples-Motley 0 14 0 0—14
First quarter
C-Cade Salentine 23 run (Eric Cole kick) 1:38
Second quarter
SM-Dalton Holmberg 10 run (Josh Lombard run) 11:00
C-Chris Wavra 1 run (Cole kick) 4:30
SM-Lombard 1 run (run failed) 0:29
Third quarter
C-Wavra 27 run (kick fail) 10:22
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: SM 45-218, C 45-188
Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 7-18-2-73, C 4-7-0-30
Total offense: SM 291, C 218
Individual leaders
Rushing: SM-Holmberg 14-112, Eric Lisson 28-97
Passing: SM-7-17-2-73
Receiving: SM-Holmberg 6-40
Sub: SM 4-2. Overall: SM 4-4. Next: Staples-Motley in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.