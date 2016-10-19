Taylor Willis opened the scoring with a 39-yard run. Verndale recorded a safety at 9:36 and Mac Schluttner returned the ensuing punt 50 yards to the end zone.

Jarret Kveton ran in for a score less than a minute later and Mack Jones hit Tyler Willis with a 40-yard strike for the fourth Pirate touchdown. Owen Korfe completed the first quarter scoring hauling in a 25-yard pass from Tate Bounds.

Bounds' five-yard run in the second put Verndale up 43-0 at halftime.

Reserves played much of the final three quarters for the Pirates who completed regular season play 8-0, 5-0 in the subdistrict.

Laporte 0 0 8 8—16

Verndale 36 7 0 0—43

First quarter

V-Taylor Willis 39 run (Tyler Willis pass from Luke Winniger) 11:29

V-safety 9:36

V-Mac Schluttner 50 punt return (Mack Jones kick) 9:30

V-Jarret Kevton 15 run (Jones kick) 8:53

V-Tyler Wills 40 pass from Jones (kick fail) 6:21

V-Owen Korfe 25 pass from Tate Bounds (kick fail) 4:24

Second quarter

V-Tate Bounds 5 run (Jones kick) 4:46

Third quarter

L-Zach Hegg 5 run (Hegg pass from Anthony Sconce) 1:19

Fourth quarter

L-Hegg 56 pass from Sconce (Wesley Harmon pass from Sconce) 2:21

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 26-124

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V 6-14-0-105

Total offense: V 229

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Taylor Willis 1-39, Bob Ismil 6-27, Jarret Kveton 3-27,

Passing: V-Jones 2-4-0-51, Bounds 3-9-0-51

Receiving: V-Tyler Wills 2-43

Sub: V 5-0. Overall: V 8-0. Next: Verndale in Section 4 9-Man playoffs TBA.