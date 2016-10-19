Area Football: Patriots head into playoffs hot

Next: Pequot Lakes in Section 8-3A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Tuesday

PEQUOT LAKES—Win. Stay healthy. Gain confidence. Pitch a shutout.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots were 4-for-4 on their goals Wednesday night as they defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave 27-0 to head into the Section 8-3A playoffs with a three-game winning streak.

Pequot will get a first-round home game, but against whom will be determined by the Quality Results Formula. It will likely be Park Rapids, who Pequot defeated two weeks ago to start its late-season run.

"I wanted to build a little confidence with Max (Tangen) and (Austin) Young throwing the ball," said Pequot head coach Chip Lohmiller. "I wanted to get our running backs some action. We just got Nathan Traut back from injury so I wanted to get him some work. That was our main goal. Defense, we wanted to shut them out and we did that. We just wanted to take care of business and have fun."

The combination of Young and Tangen created two touchdown passes. All of Tangen's 116 passing yards went to Young.

"Max and I work together all the time, especially during practices," said Young. "We have a lot of fun. Our relationship is really good so he knows when I'm going to break and he knows when to lay it on. Then I'll make a move and make him look good as well."

Tangen finished 7-of-12 passing with one interception and the two touchdown passes. But it was Pequot's defense and special teams that created three Green Wave turnovers.

"We talked about it in the pregame that we haven't been able to create many turnovers," said Lohmiller. "That was one of our goals. We wanted to get an opportunity to capitalize on some of those turnovers. We still got beat up on penalties. We didn't do anything great. We just wanted to sustain drives and that's what we did. We didn't want to do any trickery. We just wanted to get out there and get the game over."

Young recovered EGF's first fumble on the Green Wave 37. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty gave Pequot the ball first and 10 at the 22. Four plays later Tangen hit Young on a 5-yard TD pass.

"It's called a whip pass," said Young. "I fake the slant and then go out. It was just the perfect route. It was well set. Good ball. Things worked out well."

Traut scored Pequot's second TD from 9-yard out. The speedy junior rushed for 25 yards in limited action.

On the ensuing kickoff, Darion Anderson recovered a fumble on East Grand 15. Two plays later Blake Lane rumbled in from 14 yards out. Lane led the Patriots' rushing attack with 94 yards. The Patriots finished with 296 yards on 60 plays and just the one turnover.

Pequot's defense held East Grand to just 58 yards of offense in the first half, but the Green Wave started moving the ball late in the second half.

That was after a muffed punt gave Pequot the ball on the EGF 36. Tangen found Young on a 17-yard TD pass for the game's final score.

"That one was a slant, corner," said Young. "We just kind of made it up. I faked the slant and got the kid inside and went out. It was a well thrown ball again."

EGF then rattled off a 16-play drive that stalled on the Pequot 10. A mishandled snap on a punt by Pequot gave EGF the ball at the Pequot 9 to start its next drive, but a pass deflection by young and an open-field tackle on a middle screen prevented the Green Wave from crossing the goal line.

Pequot held the Green Wave to just 130 yards of offense.

"This was a real confidence booster for us, especially going into playoffs," Young said. "The turnovers were a real key tonight. It built on confidence. Got everyone sparked."

East Grand Forks 0 0 0 0—0

Pequot Lakes 7 13 7 0—27

First quarter

PL-Austin Young 6 pass from Max Tangen (Conrad Nagy kick) 1:27

Second quarter

PL-Nathan Traut 9 run (Nagy kick) 3:18

PL-Blake Lane 14 run (run failed) 2:39

Third quarter

PL-Young 17 pass from Tangen (Nagy kick) 4:113

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 48-180, EGF 34-122

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 7-12-1-116, EGF 2-10-0-8

Total offense: PL 60-296, EGF 44-130

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Blake Lane 20-94, Calvin Maske 8-37, Max Tangen 7-6, Nathan Traut 5-25, Darion Anderson 2-23, Deven Psyck 3-17; EGF-Ethan Trebil 15-82, Nick Derrick 9-35, Jackson Galstad 7-(-3), Logan Dietrich 1-2

Passing: PL-Tangen 7-12-116 ; EGF-Carter Beck 2-10-8

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 7-116 ; EGF-Aaron Havis 1-3, Derrick 1-5