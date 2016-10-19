High School Football: Bagley tames Tigers 49-41
BAGLEY—Spencer Richards threw scoring strikes of 13 and 21 yards to Kiel Struss and Tim Bardeaux that gave Pine River-Backus a 14-8 first quarter lead, but it was all Bagley after that as the Flyers defeated the Tigers 49-14 Wednesday in a Northwest White Subdistrict game.
Bagley rolled up 470 yards of total offense to 167 for PR-B.
The Tigers closed regular season play with a 6-2 overall record, 4-2 in the subdistrict.
Bagley 8 14 13 14—49
PR-B 14 0 0 0—14
First quarter
PR-B-Kiel Struss 13 pass from Spencer Richards (pass fail) 8:23
B-Ben Thoma 1 run (pass good)
PR-B-Tim Bardeaux 23 pass from Richards (Trey Burgoyne pass from Richards) 1:12
Second quarter
B-Weston O'Beirne 6 run (run good)
B-Ty Rolfston 2 run (pass fail)
Third quarter
B- O'Bierne 4 pass from Rolfson (kick fail)
B-Laban Culkin 4 pass from Rolfson (kick good)
Fourth quarter
B-O'Bierne 12 run (kick good)
B-Jake Ubert 14 run (kick good)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PRB 26-75, B 59-404
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 11-28-3-92, B 7-11-0-64
Total offense: PRB 167, B 470
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB-Richards 11-40, Brandon Wolske 9-31
Passing: PRB-Richards 11-28-3-92
Receiving: PRB-Struss 4-38, Tim Bardeaux 3-29
Sub: PRB 4-2. Overall: PRB 6-2. Next: in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.