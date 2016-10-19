Search
    High School Football: Bagley tames Tigers 49-41

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:17 p.m.

    BAGLEY—Spencer Richards threw scoring strikes of 13 and 21 yards to Kiel Struss and Tim Bardeaux that gave Pine River-Backus a 14-8 first quarter lead, but it was all Bagley after that as the Flyers defeated the Tigers 49-14 Wednesday in a Northwest White Subdistrict game.

    Bagley rolled up 470 yards of total offense to 167 for PR-B.

    The Tigers closed regular season play with a 6-2 overall record, 4-2 in the subdistrict.

    Bagley 8 14 13 14—49

    PR-B 14 0 0 0—14

    First quarter

    PR-B-Kiel Struss 13 pass from Spencer Richards (pass fail) 8:23

    B-Ben Thoma 1 run (pass good)

    PR-B-Tim Bardeaux 23 pass from Richards (Trey Burgoyne pass from Richards) 1:12

    Second quarter

    B-Weston O'Beirne 6 run (run good)

    B-Ty Rolfston 2 run (pass fail)

    Third quarter

    B- O'Bierne 4 pass from Rolfson (kick fail)

    B-Laban Culkin 4 pass from Rolfson (kick good)

    Fourth quarter

    B-O'Bierne 12 run (kick good)

    B-Jake Ubert 14 run (kick good)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: PRB 26-75, B 59-404

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 11-28-3-92, B 7-11-0-64

    Total offense: PRB 167, B 470

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PRB-Richards 11-40, Brandon Wolske 9-31

    Passing: PRB-Richards 11-28-3-92

    Receiving: PRB-Struss 4-38, Tim Bardeaux 3-29

    Sub: PRB 4-2. Overall: PRB 6-2. Next: in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.

