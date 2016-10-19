High School Football: Rangers roll over Broncos 50-0

Noah Gindorff scored on runs of 37 and 3 yards and threw a 55-yard strike to Michael Leonhardt. Gabe Ryappy wrapped up the C-I scoring with 5-yard run in the third.

Larson finished with 171 yards on 17 carries and Gindorff carried 15 times for 123 yards and completed five of nine passes for 88 yards. C-I compiled a 442-103 yard advantage in total offense.

The Rangers move on to the Section 7-2A playoffs with a 6-2 record.

Crosby-Ironton 22 14 14 0—50

International Falls 0 0 0 0—0

First quarter

C-I-Jake Larson 8 run (kick failed)

C-I-Michael Leonhardt 55 pass from Noah Gindorff (Gindorff run)

C-I-Gindorff 37 run (Austin Davis pass from Gindorff)

Second quarter

C-I-Larson 30 run (Logan Peterson kick)

C-I-Gindorff 3 run (Peterson kick

Third quarter

C-I-Larson 43 run (Peterson kick)

C-I-Gabe Ryappy 5 run (Peterson kick)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: C-I 43-326, IF 29-52

Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 6-12-0-116, IF 6-112-1-51

Total offense: C-I 442, IF 103

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Larson 17-171, Gindorff 15-123, Zack Myhre 3-26

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 5-9-0-88, Nate Sova 1-3-0-38

Receiving: C-I-Leonhardt 2-61, Austin Davis 2-8, Evan Edmundson 1-18, Anthony Hudrlik 1-38

Overall: C-I 6-2. Next: C-I in Section 7-2A playoffs Tuesday TBA.