High School Football: Rangers roll over Broncos 50-0
INTERNATIONAL FALLS—Jake Larson reached the end zone on runs of eight, 30 and 43 yards for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who rumbled over the winless International Falls Broncos 50-0 in the final regular season, non-conference game Wednesday.
Noah Gindorff scored on runs of 37 and 3 yards and threw a 55-yard strike to Michael Leonhardt. Gabe Ryappy wrapped up the C-I scoring with 5-yard run in the third.
Larson finished with 171 yards on 17 carries and Gindorff carried 15 times for 123 yards and completed five of nine passes for 88 yards. C-I compiled a 442-103 yard advantage in total offense.
The Rangers move on to the Section 7-2A playoffs with a 6-2 record.
Crosby-Ironton 22 14 14 0—50
International Falls 0 0 0 0—0
First quarter
C-I-Jake Larson 8 run (kick failed)
C-I-Michael Leonhardt 55 pass from Noah Gindorff (Gindorff run)
C-I-Gindorff 37 run (Austin Davis pass from Gindorff)
Second quarter
C-I-Larson 30 run (Logan Peterson kick)
C-I-Gindorff 3 run (Peterson kick
Third quarter
C-I-Larson 43 run (Peterson kick)
C-I-Gabe Ryappy 5 run (Peterson kick)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: C-I 43-326, IF 29-52
Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 6-12-0-116, IF 6-112-1-51
Total offense: C-I 442, IF 103
Individual leaders
Rushing: C-I-Larson 17-171, Gindorff 15-123, Zack Myhre 3-26
Passing: C-I-Gindorff 5-9-0-88, Nate Sova 1-3-0-38
Receiving: C-I-Leonhardt 2-61, Austin Davis 2-8, Evan Edmundson 1-18, Anthony Hudrlik 1-38
Overall: C-I 6-2. Next: C-I in Section 7-2A playoffs Tuesday TBA.