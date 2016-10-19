High School Football: Gobblers win 7th straight
EVELETH—Caleb Curtiss acquired one touchdown on the ground and one through the air in a 28-7 win for Aitkin in their regular season finale Wednesday. The Gobblers entered the game ranked ninth in Class 3A.
Curtiss caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Jack Kuppich to get Aitkin on the board in the second quarter, and he scored a 3-yard plunge in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
Kuppich also threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Wyatt Kokesh, and Quin Miller scored on a 3-yard burst.
Aitkin won their seventh straight game since a season-opening loss to Hinckley-Finlayson which is ranked fifth in Class 1A.
The Golden Bears entered the game at 6-1 and ranked fifth in Class 2A.
Aitkin 0 8 6 14—28
Eveleth-Gilbert 0 0 0 7—7
Second quarter
A-Caleb Curtiss 9 pass from Jack Kuppich (Wyatt Kokesh pass from Kuppich) 3:40
Third quarter
A-Kokesh 32 pass from Kuppich (conversion failed) 6:20
Fourth quarter
A-Quin Miller 3 run (Curtiss pass from Kuppich) 6:03
EG - Sam Roberts 75 kickoff return (Jonathan Day kick) 5:50
A-Curtiss 1 run (conversion failed) 2:14
Overall: 7-1. Next: Aitkin in Section 8-3A playoffs Tuesday TBA.