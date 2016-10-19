High School Football: Pioneers stake claim as co-champions

It was the fifth straight win for the Pioneers who have won six straight games and are ranked fourth in Class 3A.

Pierz trailed 13-0 in the second quarter before Hall scored on two runs of a yard each to take a 14-13 lead to halftime. Brandon Ortman scored on a 3-yard plunge for the only score of the third quarter, and Hall tallied touchdown runs of 21 and 18 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers finished as co-champions with Eden Valley-Watkins, who Pierz defeated 35-20 earlier in the season.

Holdingford 6 7 0 0 - 13

Pierz 0 14 8 13 - 35

First quarter

H-Blake Patrick 29 run (kick failed) 4:09

Second quarter

H-Patrick 28 pass from Alex Lange (Jayden Prochaska) 11:02

P- Derick Hall 1 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 6:19

P-Hall 1 run (Rocheleau kick) :50

Third quarter

P-Brandon Ortman 3 run (Hall run) 4:28

Fourth quarter

P-Hall 21 run (conversion failed) 11:31

P-Hall 18 run (Rocheleau kick) 8:31

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: H 31-187, P 55-372

Pass comp-att-int-yds: H 9-19-1-101, P 2-3-0-18

Total offense: H 288, P 390

Individual leaders

Rushing: H-Blake Patrick 4-56; P-Derick Hall 27-249, Brandon Ortman 16-61, Jalen Jansen 3-38, Carson Huls 7-17, Hunter Lund 2-10, Alex Funk 1-2, Matt Faust 1-0

Passing: H-Alex Lang 9-18-1-101, Jake Ethen 0-1-0-0-; P-Preston Rocheleau 2-3-0-18

Receiving: H-Patrick 5-68; P-Logan Lease 1-10, Hall 1-8

Sub: P 6-1. Overall: P 7-1. Next: Pierz in Section 5-3A playoffs Saturday, October 29 TBA.