High School Football: Pioneers stake claim as co-champions
PIERZ—Derick Hall gained 249 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns as Pierz defeated Holdingford 35-13 in a Mid-State Subdistrict 1 game in the regular season finale Wednesday, sending the Huskers to their fifth loss in their last six games.
It was the fifth straight win for the Pioneers who have won six straight games and are ranked fourth in Class 3A.
Pierz trailed 13-0 in the second quarter before Hall scored on two runs of a yard each to take a 14-13 lead to halftime. Brandon Ortman scored on a 3-yard plunge for the only score of the third quarter, and Hall tallied touchdown runs of 21 and 18 yards in the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers finished as co-champions with Eden Valley-Watkins, who Pierz defeated 35-20 earlier in the season.
Holdingford 6 7 0 0 - 13
Pierz 0 14 8 13 - 35
First quarter
H-Blake Patrick 29 run (kick failed) 4:09
Second quarter
H-Patrick 28 pass from Alex Lange (Jayden Prochaska) 11:02
P- Derick Hall 1 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 6:19
P-Hall 1 run (Rocheleau kick) :50
Third quarter
P-Brandon Ortman 3 run (Hall run) 4:28
Fourth quarter
P-Hall 21 run (conversion failed) 11:31
P-Hall 18 run (Rocheleau kick) 8:31
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: H 31-187, P 55-372
Pass comp-att-int-yds: H 9-19-1-101, P 2-3-0-18
Total offense: H 288, P 390
Individual leaders
Rushing: H-Blake Patrick 4-56; P-Derick Hall 27-249, Brandon Ortman 16-61, Jalen Jansen 3-38, Carson Huls 7-17, Hunter Lund 2-10, Alex Funk 1-2, Matt Faust 1-0
Passing: H-Alex Lang 9-18-1-101, Jake Ethen 0-1-0-0-; P-Preston Rocheleau 2-3-0-18
Receiving: H-Patrick 5-68; P-Logan Lease 1-10, Hall 1-8
Sub: P 6-1. Overall: P 7-1. Next: Pierz in Section 5-3A playoffs Saturday, October 29 TBA.