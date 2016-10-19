High School Football: Huskies finish unbeaten
WALKER—Ridge Hunstad ran for 192 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown for Class 2A's third-ranked Pillager Huskies in a 28-27 victory over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Wednesday in a Northwest White Subdistrict game.
Hunstad's biggest play came in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a Wolves' conversion pass attempt that would have given W-H-A the lead.
Quarterback Josh Doss completed two scoring passes of 4 and 20 yards to Ryan Foehrenbacher and Eli Horn plunged in from a yard out for the other Pillager score.
The Huskies won the subdistrict title with a 6-0 record and are 8-0 overall.
Walker-HA 7 14 0 6—27
Pillager 14 0 14 0—28
First quarter
P-Ryan Foehrenbacher 4 pass from Josh Doss (pass fail)
WHA-Jack Naugle 42 pass from Kevin Smith (Edgar Anderson kick)
P-Ridge Hunstad 8 run (Eli Horn run)
Second quarter
WHA-Phil Kangas 33 pass from Smith (Anderson kick)
WHA-Kangas 52 pass from Smith (Anderson kick)
Third quarter
P-Horn 1 run (Foehrenbacher pass from Doss)
P-Foehrenbacher 20 pass from Doss (PAT fail)
Fourth quarter
WHA-Carter Opheim pass from Smith (pass fail)
Sub: Pill 6-0. Overall: Pill 8-0. Next: Pillager in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.