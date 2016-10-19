High School Football: Huskies finish unbeaten

Hunstad's biggest play came in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a Wolves' conversion pass attempt that would have given W-H-A the lead.

Quarterback Josh Doss completed two scoring passes of 4 and 20 yards to Ryan Foehrenbacher and Eli Horn plunged in from a yard out for the other Pillager score.

The Huskies won the subdistrict title with a 6-0 record and are 8-0 overall.

Walker-HA 7 14 0 6—27

Pillager 14 0 14 0—28

First quarter

P-Ryan Foehrenbacher 4 pass from Josh Doss (pass fail)

WHA-Jack Naugle 42 pass from Kevin Smith (Edgar Anderson kick)

P-Ridge Hunstad 8 run (Eli Horn run)

Second quarter

WHA-Phil Kangas 33 pass from Smith (Anderson kick)

WHA-Kangas 52 pass from Smith (Anderson kick)

Third quarter

P-Horn 1 run (Foehrenbacher pass from Doss)

P-Foehrenbacher 20 pass from Doss (PAT fail)

Fourth quarter

WHA-Carter Opheim pass from Smith (pass fail)

Sub: Pill 6-0. Overall: Pill 8-0. Next: Pillager in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.