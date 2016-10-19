Search
    High School Football: Huskies finish unbeaten

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 19, 2016 at 11:37 p.m.

    WALKER—Ridge Hunstad ran for 192 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown for Class 2A's third-ranked Pillager Huskies in a 28-27 victory over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Wednesday in a Northwest White Subdistrict game.

    Hunstad's biggest play came in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a Wolves' conversion pass attempt that would have given W-H-A the lead.

    Quarterback Josh Doss completed two scoring passes of 4 and 20 yards to Ryan Foehrenbacher and Eli Horn plunged in from a yard out for the other Pillager score.

    The Huskies won the subdistrict title with a 6-0 record and are 8-0 overall.

    Walker-HA 7 14 0 6—27

    Pillager 14 0 14 0—28

    First quarter

    P-Ryan Foehrenbacher 4 pass from Josh Doss (pass fail)

    WHA-Jack Naugle 42 pass from Kevin Smith (Edgar Anderson kick)

    P-Ridge Hunstad 8 run (Eli Horn run)

    Second quarter

    WHA-Phil Kangas 33 pass from Smith (Anderson kick)

    WHA-Kangas 52 pass from Smith (Anderson kick)

    Third quarter

    P-Horn 1 run (Foehrenbacher pass from Doss)

    P-Foehrenbacher 20 pass from Doss (PAT fail)

    Fourth quarter

    WHA-Carter Opheim pass from Smith (pass fail)

    Sub: Pill 6-0. Overall: Pill 8-0. Next: Pillager in Section 6-2A playoffs TBA.

