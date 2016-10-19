High School Football: Flyers cap Falcons 14-7
LITTLE FALLS—Austin Erdman ran for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Little Falls Flyers in their 14-7 East Central North Subdistrict win over the Foley Falcons.
Jacob Kappahn caught three passes for 72 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown pass from Michael Gross for the Flyers, who snapped a five-game losing skid to end the season.
Foley 0 0 7 0—7
Little Falls 7 7 0 0—14
First quarter
LF-Austin Erdman 1 run (Wyatt Lillemoe kick) 8:22
Second quarter
LF-Jacob Kappahn 54 pass from Michael Gross (Lillemoe kick) 1:32
Third quarter
F-Simon Bryce 6 run (Paul Finkler kick) 9:03
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: LF 40-140, F 28-107
Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 11-22-0-164, F 7-16-2-90
Total offense: LF 312, F 197
Individual leaders
Rushing: LF-Erdman 18-87; F-15-51
Passing: LF-Gross 11-22-0-164; F-Logan Kipka 7-15-2-90
Receiving: LF-Kappahn 3-72; F-Hunter Beehler 3-58
Sub: LF 2-5. Overall: LF 2-6. Next: Little Falls in Section 8-4A playoffs Tuesday TBA.